Accused killer Jayden Moorea's life revealed

In early 2013 Jayden Moorea had a unit in a high-rise with a view over the Broadwater, plans to self-publish books and booking entertainment for cruise ships.

Eight years later the man formerly known as Daniel Shearin lives in a three-bedroom, single-storey home in a quiet, out-of-the-way street in suburban Nerang.

Moorea's new home is surrounded by families where kids leave toys on front lawns and substantial backyards.

The street is filled with four-wheel drives and tradie utes. Moorea has his own dual cab blue ute parked at the front of his home.

It is the same home where Moorea was arrested in his boxer shorts in 2019 for allegedly throwing his girlfriend Breeana Robinson from the balcony of their 11th-storey Southport unit on January 29, 2013.

The pair had moved in little more than a month earlier with Ms Robinson making an excited post on Instagram about signing the lease.

The days of Moorea working the room as a singer, primarily on cruise ships are long gone.

The moment Jayden Moorea was arrested for the murder of Breeana Robinson. Picture: QPS

Sources told the Bulletin his life was now less glamours with Moorea at one stage working three jobs, including delivering pamphlets.

He now stylises himself as an author, freelance photographer and has his own apparel line.

The ABN for Moorea's company C.R. U. I. S. E is still registered to him with a Bundall post office box.

Jayden Moorea (left) arrives at Southport Magistrates Court with his legal team. Picture: Scott Powick.

His website jdmoorea.com.au does not appear to have been updated since 2018.

On Friday, almost two years after his arrest and eight years to the day after Ms Robinson's death, Moorea was committed to stand trial for murder.

When asked if he had anything to say, Moorea replied: "No, Your Honour."

He remained stony-faced as he walked from court, earphones in, and not responding to questions from media.

Dressed in a suit each morning of the nine-day committal hearing, Moorea made the short walk from his solicitor's office flanked by his legal team.

Each morning he had a pair of AirPods earphones in his ears.

Breanna Robinson died after falling from an 11th floor balcony.

The earphones returned whenever he left the courthouse. They were accompanied by a strut.

During proceedings Moorea dutifully took notes on a thick notepad, keeping his head firmly turned to the front of court.

While his barrister Angus Edwards was cross-examining witnesses, Moorea would occasionally write notes to his solicitor Chris Hannay.

Between breaks Moorea would keep to himself and spoke only to his legal team. He could be speaking to them for another two years yet as his case proceeds to trial.

