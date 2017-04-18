What killed this ex-Rebel bikie who wanted a new life?

Police continue to treat the death of Gold Coast man Ricky Ciano as suspicious two months after his body was found in his car on a backroad in NSW.

THE death of a senior ex-bikie who quit gang life to go straight on the Gold Coast remains a mystery two months after his body was found.

Police are continuing to treat the death of 35-year-old former high-ranking Rebels bikie Ricky Ciano as suspicious after his body was found in his car in NSW countryside on February 14.

At the time, police did not rule out suicide but since then have said both a post-mortem and toxicology results were inconclusive.

Police also say he was found with no visible sign of injury that would indicate a gunshot or knife wound, or beating.

But in a statement to the Bulletin, the NSW Homicide Squad said: "Police will continue to treat Mr Ciano's death as suspicious until there is definitive evidence to prove otherwise.

"A post-mortem examination was conducted to determine the cause of death, but it was inconclusive, and police are awaiting further results to assist their inquiries."

Those who knew him on the Gold Coast have said they highly doubt he would have taken his own life, saying he lived for his family including a young Sydney-based daughter.

He had permanently relocated to the Coast in 2015 and had ties to a local quarry company and plastering business.

His funeral in Sydney was attended by friends from the Gold Coast and his locally based wife Rachel who is pregnant.

The NSW State Crime Command Homicide Squad is handling the investigation and appealing for information to help determine his movements the weekend before he was found.

Mr Ciano's body was discovered inside a white 2015 BMW M3 sedan on Duckmaloi Road, about 15km from Oberon at 7.45pm.

He had been on a visit to Sydney and was reported missing a day before he was found when he could not be contacted by family.

His last contact with his wife was on Saturday night, saying he was in Penrith.

Police said a reward for information shedding light on his death was not being considered "at this stage".