What potential Cyclone Linda will mean for the Tweed

Potential Tropical Cyclone Linda moving closer to the Queensland coast. Photo courtesy of Weatherzone, via Higgins Storm Chasing.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Linda moving closer to the Queensland coast. Photo courtesy of Weatherzone, via Higgins Storm Chasing. Contributed

GALE force winds could rock the Tweed this week as the Beauru of Meteorology keeps a close eye on a tropical cyclone forming off the coast of north east Queensland.

Severe Weather Meteorologist Andrew Haigh said the potential cyclone - to be named Tropical Cyclone Linda if formed - was not expected to hit land but could still impact areas along the Tweed Coast.

"We will have a strong wind warning on the north coast and already have one for late tomorrow,” he said.

"There could be a potential gale warning on the north coast with winds between 35 to 40 knots, it will be a windy day on the coast and pretty hazardous out on the water.”

The potential cyclone is being formed in the Coral Sea, around 13,000 kilometres northeast of the Sunshine Coast.

But Mr Haigh said there was little chance the cyclone would hit the mainland, with the coastal strip "baring the brunt of the wind”.

"There will be some larger than usual waves, but the system is not currently predicted to hit land as a cyclone and at this moment not we're anticipating any severe weather warnings,” he said.

"The most likely scenario is nowhere on the land will be particularly affected, it will be an open ocean kind of hazard.”

SES Region Operations Officer for the Richmond Tweed Region, Chad Ellis, said the SES had been working closely with the weather beauru in preparation for a potential storm.

"At this point the main hazard will be large surf and swell and just showery conditions over Thursday and Friday,” he said.

"We would advise people to heed any warnings, don't enter hazardous conditions and listen to advice from the authorities.”

In the Tweed there is a 30 to 70 percent chance of rain throughout the rest of the week.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to be around the 29-degree mark for the rest of the week, while the minimums will be around the 27-degree mark.