What roadblock? Reckless driver ignores border restrictions

Where there’s a will, there’s a way - and a fine. Picture: Supplied.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way - and a fine. Picture: Supplied.

A DETERMINED driver ducked around a complicated set of barriers to get into Queensland despite tighter restrictions.

A man in a white Toyota sedan with NSW plates was captured by a photographer crossing the NSW-Queensland border at Ducat St, Kirra.

Restrictions at the border were ramped up at 12.01am (Qld time) today after a rise in coronavirus cases on the Gold Coast.

Despite Queensland Police's best efforts to blockade entry points to the state, one man found his own way in.

The driver jumped the gutter, drove along the footpath and around the barriers in a flagrant disregard for the new restrictions.

A man drives around the barriers into Queensland at Ducat St, Kirra to avoid the Queensland Police road blocks due to the coronavirus shutdown. Photo: Supplied.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers would investigate the incident that happened about 6.30am on Friday.

She said people who were caught disobeying the border restrictions could expect a hefty fine.

The spokeswoman said police were patrolling the barriers and were considering enhancing the closure at Coolangatta.