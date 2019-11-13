Menu
Weather

What the weather will be like for the rest of the week

Javier Encalada
by
13th Nov 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRY weather for the rest of the week, despite some coastal showers, and the return of high temperatures is the weather forecast for the rest of the week.

BOM Senior Forecaster Neil Fraser said there is a chance of a couple of storms building up today in the ranges, but they won't reach the coast.

"We hope they don't occur, because they will have very little rainfall, mostly thunder, and lighting is bad news," he said.

"Looks like it will be dry weather for the rest of the week.

"There is a chance to see some coastal showers on Sunday, but again, not a great deal of rain."

The senior forecaster said there is no forecast of strong winds in the area for the rest of the week.

"Temperatures will be a little cooler for a few days, expecting mid to high 20s for Thursday, and then Friday looks like a fairly hot day again.

"(On Friday's forecast) There is another front, the winds may not be as strong, but a bit hotter, back into the mid-30s away from the coast, and then the same conditions for Saturday.

There may be another drop in temperatures early next week, and then there is more heat on the way, according to Mr Fraser.

"It doesn't look promising for any significant rainfall at all," he explained.

"Smoke will linger for some time. Looks like you are stuck with smoke for a while."

bushfires2019 forecast northern rivers weather weather bureau
Lismore Northern Star

