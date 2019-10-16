Menu
RINSE AND REPEAT: Cleaning your vehicle after a trip to the beach is vital for its longevity.
Motoring

What to do after driving your car on the beach

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical advisor
16th Oct 2019 9:57 AM

A trip to the beach always gives us healthy dose of sun, salt and sand. But while it's great for the mind and body, it's not good for your car.

Not properly cleaning your car after a beach trip can put it at risk of rust. While the exterior only requires a good wash, the interior a vacuum and a wipe - the underbody is a different story.

It'll need a good soak underneath with a cleaning agent. You can use a commercial product or do it yourself with a homemade mixture of white vinegar, detergent and water. Rinse it off with water and repeat if necessary.

Be sure to get into all the nooks and crannies, especially inside the chassis and frame areas. There's no need to go to town with a high-pressure hose - a regular garden hose will do the job.

After you let it dry, treat the underbody with a protector like lanolin. Just don't apply it in your driveway or you'll end up with a greasy stain.

Thoroughly cleaning your car can take some time and effort, but having your car turn into a literal rust bucket only creates stress for the soul.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

