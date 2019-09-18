What Tweed’s small employers need to know before September 30

New payroll system for small employers will come into effect at the end of the month. Picture: Supplied.

IT IS the major change to the way businesses pay their staff, and it will be mandatory by the end of the month.

The Australian Taxation Office is putting out reminders to small employers, (those with 19 or fewer staff) to be ready for the Sing Touch Payroll ahead on the September 30 deadline.

The Tweed is a hotspot for small employers, with the ATO working with many so they are prepared ahead of the deadline.

ATO Assistant Commissioner Jason Lucchese said now is the time for small employers to be aware of their options and take the right steps to get ready.

“More than 400,000 employers are already reporting their employees’ tax and superannuation information digitally through STP, but we understand all employers operate in slightly different ways and every industry has unique challenges which can affect their payroll processes,” Mr Lucchese said.

“Regardless of whether you’re ready to start reporting, or if you still need more time to get ready, there are options available to you.”

Jennifer Bourke, BAS Agent at D&J Bourke has worked with small employers to help them transition to STP, and says there is a solution for everyone.

“The ATO is committed to working with each employer to ensure their various needs are met and the Commissioner of Taxation, Chris Jordan has reassured small employers that the ATO’s approach will be flexible, reasonable and pragmatic with no penalties for mistakes, missed or late payments for the first year.”

To help small employers better understand their options, the ATO has developed a range of handy fact-sheets and other resources which are available on the ATO’s website. There’s also an interactive online quiz to help determine what their next step should be.

For more information about Single Touch Payroll, visit www.ato.gov.au/stp.