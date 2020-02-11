What we know about the M1 upgrade fastrack

Federal Member for McPherson Karen Andrews MP discusses the upgrade of the M1 from Varsity Lakes to Tugun with Burleigh MP Michael Hart,LNP Candidate for Currumbin Laura Gerber and Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates.

TWEED commuters using the M1 are set to spend less time stuck in traffic as work is fast-tracked on the motorway upgrade from Varsity Lakes to Tugun.

Federal Member for McPherson, Karen Andrews said, as a result of the Federal Government's decision to fast-track work on the M1, agreement had been secured for $250

million in joint funding so the critical upgrades can begin as soon as the current works at

Mudgeeraba are completed in June.

"Busting congestion on the southern section of the M1 has been a priority of mine since

before I was elected," Mrs Andrews said.

"I was never interested in just pushing the bottleneck further south.

"We've put the money on the table with the aim of getting this done as soon as possible.

These critical works will also provide an economic boost to the Gold Coast, supporting 837

jobs over the life of the project."

The $1 billion project will see the 10km stretch widened from four to six lanes, as well as

include ramp upgrades, bridge improvements, pavement construction works and the

installation of smart motorways technology.

It will also feature the Gold Coast's first diverging diamond interchange at Exit 87.

"We are investing to deliver a world-class M1 that will support our growing population and

bolster the economy for years to come," Mrs Andrews said.

The Australian and Queensland governments have committed $515 million each towards the

$1.03 billion M1 Pacific Motorway Varsity Lakes to Tugun project.

The upgrade forms part of the Australian and Queensland Governments' jointly funded multi-

billion dollar commitment to building a better Pacific Motorway, including the adjoining

upgrade between Mudgeeraba and Varsity Lakes, which is set to be complete by mid-2020.