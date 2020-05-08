Menu
Fish kill at Vintake Lakes, Banora Point.
What we know about the Tweed fish kill so far

Jessica Lamb
8th May 2020 4:43 PM | Updated: 5:02 PM
THE cause of the fish kill in the Tweed is being investigated after 30 mullet were found dead.

The Department of Primary Industry and Fisheries will investigate why the dead fish were found at the outlet of the freshwater lake at Vintage Lakes in Banora Point.

About 60 more mullet were found struggling to breathe by the Tweed Shire Council.

A council spokesman said it is expected more fish will die over coming days.

The council will remove the dead fish once investigations are complete.

Council also has reported that the water body of Clarrie Hall Dam has started to turnover due to the change in temperature.

The dam conditions are being monitored at the dam but as yet there have been no reports of fish kills.

Clarrie Hall Dam undergoes a seasonal overturn every few years, where the deeper deoxygenated waters well up to the top of the water column.

This is a natural process normally happening around the beginning of winter as the top water layers cool and sink to the bottom forcing the bottom layers up.

