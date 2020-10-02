What you missed from Tweed’s council meeting

GRANTS to address off-leash dog issues to tackling traffic at a major surfing event and the future of digital council meetings dominated Tweed Shire Council’s first meeting of the month.

All councillors were present at the COVID-19 safe virtual meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The council resolved unanimously to accept a $60,000 funding boost from the NSW Environmental Trust for the environmental education project ‘Take your Lead’ Project Stage 2.

The council also made a commitment to contribute an additional $35,000 to the project, aimed at reducing the impacts of domestic dogs on threatened fauna.

The project will deliver a range of behaviour change programs to target dog owners and be completed by 30 June 2022.

Councillors resolved to accept $262,037 of grant money for the ‘Regional Collaboration to Prevent the Establishment of Feral Deer in the Northern Rivers’.

This means a specialist contractor will finalise, then oversee the implementation of the Northern Rivers Feral Deer Plan to be completed by 31 December 2021.

The council will deliver the project as the lead member of a consortium including Lismore City and Kyogle Councils in close collaboration with the Northern Rivers Joint Organisation.

Stakeholders include representatives from the NRJO Local Government Areas, Tweed Landcare Inc, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Local Land Services and project

partners from south east Queensland.

The council also voted to adopt the Local Traffic Committee’s recommendations including supporting the proposed Traffic Management Plan for the Corona Gold Coast Open Surfing Event at Duranbah between March 17-28, 2021 as well as plans for the Kingscliff Triathlon events on Sunday November 29, 2020 and March 28, 2021.

The committee raised concerns about NSW Police to conduct speed patrols in Stokers Road during school zone times.

Councillors resolved all Tweed council meetings will now be a hybrid of virtual and in person as the pandemic restrictions ease.

Public forum presenters will be able to attend the Tweed Shire Council Tweed Heads chambers in person if they cannot take part using audio visual technology.

However the public gallery will still need to log online to view proceedings.