'Horrific' fire situation unfolding in Tenterfield

The latest satellite image of the Tenterfield fire.

The latest satellite image of the Tenterfield fire.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Tenterfield fire - Emergency level, out of control, too late to leave

Drake fire - Emergency level, out of control, too late to leave

UPDATE 4.29pm:

Tenterfield:

THE Tenterfield community is rallying together to fight the fires, using their own water sources to help battle the blaze.

Speaking from Tenterfield, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said everyone is in "a bit of shock" about the fire surrounding the town but spirits remain strong.

"It's on the outskirts of the town and skirting around. Because of the wind it's blowing through quickly," Ms Saffin said.

"It's so dry already out here and there's no power in town."

After being briefed by Tenterfield Mayor Peter Petty and the council's general manager, who becomes the emergency services person for the area during a fire situation, Ms Saffin said residents were prepared for the worst.

"Everyone is trying to help how we can," Ms Saffin said.

"All the locals have taken their own water out to the fires to assist the fire brigade.

"These are guys who have been in rural fire brigade for years.

"Everyone's jumping into help."

Drake:

Fire activity has increased. The fire is burning in remote terrain south-west of the Drake village, within the Girard State Forest.

The fire has crossed Long Gully Road, Rocky (Timbarra) River and is moving in an easterly direction toward the Clarence River.

Advice

It is too late to leave. Residents in Ewingar, Tilbaroo and areas on the western side of the Clarence River should seek shelter as the fire approaches.

Take shelter in a solid structure when the fire front arrives. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. If you are caught in the path of the fire, you may die or be injured.

Other Information

• If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

• Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

• For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

UPDATE, 4.15pm: FIRE crews have confirmed that at least three homes have been destroyed in a devastating bushfire at Tenterfield.

There are grave fears for residents over the New South Wales border at Tenterfield. A bushfire is racing towards the small community. https://t.co/SI9rXMbefa #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/qmeSzp2w5k — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) September 6, 2019

A F&R NSW spokesman said two homes were destroyed in Clifton St, and crews were at Billirimba Rd where a house is well alight.

"Currently we only have three trucks in the town with RFS ," he said.

It is understood five more fire trucks are on their way from Inverell.

The RFS has also reported that fire activity at Drake has increased.

The fire is burning in remote terrain south-west of the Drake village, within the Girard State Forest.

The fire has crossed Long Gully Road and is moving in an easterly direction.

Strong winds may blow embers ahead of the main fire front and start new fires.

It is now too late to leave. Residents in the area of Long Gully Road should seek shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

UPDATE, 4.05pm: THE Tenterfield bushfire is moving south east, along Scrub Road, the RFS has reported.

So far the fire has impacted Laird Street, Francis Street, King Lane, Scott Lane and Trail Lane.

At this stage it is not known how many homes have been affected by the blaze.

UPDATE, 3.40pm: TENTERFIELD Shire mayor Peter Petty said it is an "horrific" situation unfolding in Tenterfield.

"We are concerned about residents in those houses in the path of the fire," he said.

"We are hoping everyone has gotten out safely."

Tenterfield resident Judith Birch-Watts captured these images of the bushfire burning on the southern side of Tenterfield. Judith Birch-Watts

Cr Petty said while information has been spotty, he praised the work of firefighters battling the blaze.

"Obviously we are also concerned about the safety of the brave firefighters and hope they are all safe while they are fighting to protect the town," he said.

Tenterfield High School and Sir Henry Parkes Public School were evacuated at 2.45pm on the advice of the emergency services to their respective evacuation points - the Commercial Hotel carpark and a fire station.

Parents have been asked to collect their children from those evacuation points.

Transport for NSW have been advised.

Meanwhile, more than 2000 homes are without power across the Tenterfield region.

UPDATE 3.19pm:

Tenterfield fire

AUTHORITIES are warning it is now too late to leave an area near Tenterfield under fire attack.

It is too late to leave.

Residents should seek shelter as the fire approaches.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Drake fire

Fire activity near Drake has increased. The fire is burning in remote terrain south-west of the Drake village, within the Girard State Forest.

Strong west to north westerly winds are pushing the fire in easterly direction towards Long Gully Road. A predicted wind shift later this afternoon may push the fire towards the Drake township.

Strong winds may see embers blown ahead of the main fire front and start new fires.

Advice for Drake fire

If your plan is to leave, do so now towards Drake, before the fire threatens.

Other Information

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

UPDATE 2.56pm: FIVE separate fires are burning on the outskirts of Tenterfield.

The largest fire is burning near Mt Mackenzie Road.

Other fires are now burning at locations near Douglas Street, Derby Street, Dam Lane, and 4kms south of Tenterfield.

Original story: A FIRE burning near Tenterfield has been elevated to Emergency Warning level.

A bush fire is burning in Mount Mackenzie Road, on the southern outskirts of Tenterfield. The fire is moving east and has crossed Young Street.

Emergency Warning: Mt Mackenzie Rd, Tenterfield. Fire burning in Mt Mackenzie Rd, on southern outskirts of Tenterfield. Fire moving east & crossed Young St. Residents should seek shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. #nswfires #nswrfs #alert pic.twitter.com/5DphDDJMR2 — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) September 6, 2019

The fire is moving towards homes in Laird Street, Francis Street, King Lane, Scott Lane and Trail Lane.

Advice

Residents should seek shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option.

Original story: A RESIDENTIAL estate on the outskirts of Tenterfield is under direct ember attack.

Numerous fire crews are at Saddlers Estate fighting the blaze.

The New England Highway is closed in both directions near Clifton Street at Tenterfield due to a bush fire.

Emergency services are on site.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay their trip.