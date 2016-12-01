What you need to know about this new driving rule

NEW RULE: From today P2 licence holders will not be able to use a mobile phone while driving or riding.

FROM today P2 licence holders will no longer be able to use a mobile phone while driving or riding.

P2 licence holders (green P plates) will now have the same restrictions as learner or P1 licence holders.

This new restriction means P2 licence holders cannot use any function of a mobile phone, which includes the hands-free mode, loudspeaker operation or text message service while driving, riding or when stationary.

This rule is exempt if the driver or rider is parked.

P2 licence holders found to be using a mobile phone while driving or riding will be fined $325 and be penalised four demerit points. Double demerit points are applicable.

Fines increase to $433 if the driver or rider is found to be using a mobile phone illegally in a school zone.