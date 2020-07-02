What you need to know about today’s extraordinary meeting

The Tweed Shire Council chambers at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

The Tweed Shire Council chambers at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

TWEED Shire Council will hold an Extraordinary Meeting today at 3pm.

Reports to be considered include Making the Rate 2020/2021 and a review of the Water Sharing Plan for the Tweed River Area Unregulated and Alluvial Water Sources 2010.

The meeting will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions and livestreamed on the council's website.

It will be the only meeting in July.

The next Planning Committee meeting will be on August 6, followed by an ordinary council meeting on August 20.