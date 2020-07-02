Menu
The Tweed Shire Council chambers at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.
What you need to know about today’s extraordinary meeting

Jessica Lamb
1st Jul 2020 11:42 AM | Updated: 2nd Jul 2020 8:37 AM
TWEED Shire Council will hold an Extraordinary Meeting today at 3pm.

Reports to be considered include Making the Rate 2020/2021 and a review of the Water Sharing Plan for the Tweed River Area Unregulated and Alluvial Water Sources 2010.

The meeting will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions and livestreamed on the council's website.

It will be the only meeting in July.

The next Planning Committee meeting will be on August 6, followed by an ordinary council meeting on August 20.

twcouncil twdnews tweedshire council
Tweed Daily News

