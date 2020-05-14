What you need to know about Tweed’s drive-through testing

Tweed Heads Bowls Club has become the venue for the Tweed's first drive-through coronavirus (COVID-19) testing station. Photo: Scott Powick

Tweed Heads Bowls Club has become the venue for the Tweed's first drive-through coronavirus (COVID-19) testing station. Photo: Scott Powick

TESTING for COVID-19 is one the move literally with a drive-through clinic being established at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club.

The clinic, operated by QML Pathology is in response to Federal and NSW Government calls for greater testing in a move to ease restrictions and get the economy moving again.

QML area manager for the Gold Coast and Northern Rivers, Adam Dorcas said the drive-through clinic was the first on the Tweed with more being considered to expand the testing regime.

"The appeal of this operation is that people wanting to be tested can stay in their vehicle, not have to wait in a doctor's waiting room with other people and possibly risk contamination and have the result of the swab back to them in about 24 hours," Mr Dorcas said.

"Anyone wishing to get a COVID-19 test simply has to contact their doctor for a request form which they will be able to use at the drive-through clinic.

"Bring along your Medicare card and some ID as this test is bulk-billed and as such is free.

"Stay in your vehicle and a collector, dressed in full protective gear will take the form and necessary details before you drive on to another collector, again dressed in protective gear, who will take a nasal swab.

"The swab will be capped and be sent away and results can be expected back in around 24 hours."

"I encourage everyone to get tested because the more testing we can do, the sooner we can get back to normality."

Mr Dorcas said the clinic would operate at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club five days a week from 7am to 3pm but those wanting testing must contact their GP prior to get a request form.

Testing is available for those eight years and older.

The clinic is located in the front car park of the club.