What’s allowed, Myer reacts as restrictions ease

PEOPLE will from this Saturday be allowed to leave their homes for recreation as Queensland's coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced the relaxation of the restrictions after weeks of low rates of infection.

Picnics, retail shopping and boat or jet ski rides will be allowed once COVID-19 restrictions ease in Queensland next weekend.

The State Government has also opened most of Queensland's national parks.

But people will have to stay in their household groups, or meet up with one person only if they are by themselves, and observe social distancing.

And they will need to stay with 50km of their home, with police checking that people are complying.

ACTIVITIES ALLOWED FROM SATURDAY

Go for a drive

Ride a motorbike, jetski or boat for pleasure

Have a picnic

Visit a national park

Shop for non-essential items like clothes and shoes

CONDITIONS IN PLACE

Social distancing and hygiene must be maintained

You have to stay within 50km of home and

Outings are limited to members of the same household or an individual and one friend

NATIONAL PARKS REOPEN

Some popular areas of National Parks will re-open

Day-use areas including Danbulla National Park surrounding Lake Tinaroo and Laguna Lookout at Noosa National Park as well as Queen Mary Falls at Main Range National Park

Recreational areas including Bribie Island and Cooloola remain closed to four-wheel driving

MYER REACTS TO RELAXATION

DESPITE the announcement, a Myer spokesman confirmed to The Courier-Mail that stores would remain closed for the time being.

A previous ASX announcement made on Wednesday by the department chain said stores would remain closed until May 11.

"Myer will closely monitor government measures and advice over the coming weeks, with a view to reopening stores as soon as possible," the announcement said

"The reopening of stores may occur on a staged basis, taking account of applicable conditions and government measures across different states and localities."

Myer stores will remain closed despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Queensland. Picture: Matt Loxton

Myer, which temporarily closed all stores and stood down 10,000 staff in late March, has stores in Brisbane City, Carindale, Chermside, Maroochydore and Pacific Fair.

It comes as shopping centre owners begin to look into plotting their way through the coronavirus recovery.

AMP Capital, which owns Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast and Indooroopilly Shopping Centre on Brisbane's westside, said a greater focus on healthcare facilities were among several key sectors that the company was planning to target during the coronavirus recovery.

PREMIER'S WARNING

Ms Palaszczuk said numbers of new infections would be watched closely and the measures reviewed after two weeks.

"The first sign of a spike we will not hesitate to clamp back," she said.

"This is a test-run to see what effect easing restrictions has on the containment of COVID-19.

"I encourage all Queenslanders to back this first step so that we can keep the virus away and help everyone start to get their lives back."

OPPOSITION RESPONDS

DEPUTY Opposition Leader Tim Mander said he welcomed any relaxation but said the first restrictions lifted should be on going to school.

"If we want to get this economy going again, it's really important that we get our kids back into schools as quickly as possible," he said.

Originally published as What's allowed, Myer reacts as restrictions ease