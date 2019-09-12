What's on the big screen this week

FANS can relive the romantic setting, lavish costumes and period drama of Downton Abbey as the TV show's beloved characters make their big-screen debut in cinemas today.

The Downton Abbey movie picks up two years after the final season. Some have dubbed it creator Julian Fellowes' 'Avengers', but other reviewers have asked why we needed a Downton movie at all.

Also out this week is the sequel to The Angry Birds Movie. Inspired by the colourful smartphone game, the films have managed to spin an entire world out of very little source material.

It's aimed squarely at kids, but what Angry Birds 2 lacks in finesse it makes up for with a cheap and cheerful enthusiasm.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Downton Abbey (PG)

The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

Why you should see it: Fans will enjoy this return to Downton as all of their favourite characters reconvene for a royal visit. It's not the most inventive storyline but it will do. Read our handy recap of the TV series.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG)

When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, the flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies must form an unlikely team to save their homes.

Why you should see it: What this cheap and cheerful romp lacks in finesse it makes up for with colour and velocity. Read the review.

Armstrong (G)

This documentary features never-before-seen family home-movie footage, along with still and moving images that chronicle astronaut Neil Armstrong's incredible life.

Why you should see it: This documentary doesn't eclipse the others that were released for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, but it does a good job of revealing the nature of the man at the forefront of the mission.

Continuing

It: Chapter 2 (MA 15+)

Twenty-seven years later, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.

Why you should see it: Unlike its predecessor, It: Chapter 2 leaves NOTHING to the imagination. Read the interview with Jack Dylan Grazer.

The Farewell (PG)

A headstrong Chinese-American woman returns to China when her beloved grandmother is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Why you should see it: Hollywood's traditional approach to terminal illness is turned on its head in this authentic, and at times side-splittingly funny, story of family dynamics. Read the review.

The Kitchen (MAG 15+)

The wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison.

Why you should see it: Three talented leads do their best in this busy crime drama, but what should have been a story of female empowerment is just a big mess. Read the review.

Amazing Grace (G)

The never-before-seen music documentary captures the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin as she records the most successful gospel album of all time, Amazing Grace, with James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir.

Why you should see it: This concert documentary, which nearly never saw the light of day, puts you right in the room for one of Aretha Franklin's most electrifying performances. Read the interview with director Alan Elliott.

Dragged Across Concrete (R 18+)

Once two overzealous cops get suspended from the force, they must delve into the criminal underworld to get their proper compensation.

Why you should see it: Mel Gibson gets down and dirty in this hard-boiled crime drama about a good cop who goes bad after spending too much time around crooks and low-lifes. Read the review.

Angel Has Fallen (MA 15+)

Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

Why you should see it: Action man Gerard Butler is back to save the day for the third time as Agent Banning in a franchise that has racked up a staggering body count. Read the review.

The Australian Dream (MA 15+)

For the first time, Indigenous AFL legend Adam Goodes reveals his profound emotional journey in his own words and asks fundamental questions about the nature of racism and discrimination in society today.

Why you should see it: Viewers be warned, this landmark documentary is one of the most important films you'll see this year but it offers no comfy ideological fence on which to sit. Read the review.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (MA 15+)

In 1969 Los Angeles, TV star Rick Dalton and his long-time stunt double Cliff Booth make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.

Why you should see it: Director Quentin Tarantino shows surprising subtlety in this piece of cinematic nostalgia. Read the review.

A Dog's Journey (PG)

Bailey is living the good life on the farm of Ethan and Hannah. As Bailey's soul prepares to leave this life for a new one, he promises Ethan to find CJ and protect her at any cost.

Why you should see it: This film about a reincarnated dog is overly-sentimental at times, but most cinema-goers will struggle to resist its sickly-sweet charms. Read the interview with Kathryn Prescott and Henry Lau.

Palm Beach (M)

Lifelong friends reunite for a party at Sydney's Palm Beach.

Why you should see it: The drama doesn't quite live up to its stunning location in this unrelatable subtropical version of The Big Chill from husband-and-wife duo Bryan Brown and Rachel Ward. Read the review.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (M)

Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.

Why you should see it: This spin-off of the popular street car action franchise rests Toretto and his crew, with muscle men Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham teaming up to bring down Idris Elba's baddie. Read the review.