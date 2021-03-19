What’s causing poor water quality in this shire?

WATER QUALITY: Tweed Shire Council to investigate if a tree is to blame for the poor quality. Picture: Luis Tosa

Could a tree be to blame for the poor water quality around the Tweed Shire?

Councillor Pryce Allsop thinks it is possible, which is why he put a motion forward to research the impact camphor laurel are having on the waterways.

A motion to the council at the March 18 meeting said the council had on numerous occasions reported on relatively poor water quality.

“Drivers of poor water quality in Tweed waterways include sediment and nutrient loads from the catchments, agricultural run-off (including the impact of cattle accessing waterways), acid sulfate soil run-off, insufficient native vegetation on the riverbanks, point sources such as industrial and treated effluent disposal and diffuse sources such as stormwater,” the minutes state.

However it has not been investigated what impact the camphor laurel trees have on water quality.

The trees were assessed in 2004 for listing as a key threatening species however the NSW Threatened Species Scientific Committee found while the tree does contain toxic chemicals, many other native species have far high toxicity levels and rejected the nomination.

Camphor laurel tree. Photo: Paul Gobert

Councillor Ron Cooper said he was concerned that previous research hadn’t be thoroughly considered.

He said he wanted to receive a copy of that information before moving on any further research.

Councillor Allsop moved to defer the motion to the next council meeting so councillors had a chance to receive the previous research.

The deferral was voted unanimously in favour of.