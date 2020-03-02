What’s in store this year for Tweed tourism

Brad Nardi is the general manager at The Tweed Tourism Co. Photo: Scott Powick

BATTERED but still swinging, one of the region's tourism industry leaders has revealed what's in store for the Tweed this year.

Tweed Tourism Company general manager Bradley Nardi said although official statistics were yet to come through, feedback from operators reported a "mixed" season so far.

He said bushfires had likely impacted visitors to the hinterland while coastal areas reported more "buoyant feedback" across the Christmas period and good reviews from the food and beverage sector.

"As with many destinations, the Coronavirus has impacted a number of Tweed businesses, specifically a small number of export-ready experiential businesses who work in the eastern visitor markets, inclusive of China," Mr Nardi said.

A training seminar hosted by the TTC about engaging with travel media has kicked off the 2020 program with more to come covering marketing and business resilience.

Mr Nardi said 2020 goals included supporting "operators and also create new reasons for people to visit the region" to build up visitor's nights and spending across the Tweed's villages.

Working with regional partners like Gold Coast Airport, to boost domestic and international traffic to the Tweed and promoting the Tweed at the Australian Tourism Exchange - one of the world's largest B2B trade events - is also on the cards.

Tweed's domestic market is the largest visitor segment with a strong drive market from south east Queensland and NSW, according to Mr Nardi.

"Domestic travellers are regular visitors who spend well in region and tend to be less impacted by some of the challenges we've all faced in recent months which has seen international visitation soften."

In the coming months TTC's inaugural Tweed Dining Guide will be released showcasing food and drink touchpoints from farms and brewing to tours and restaurants.

"A big focus for us will be a significant hinterland drive trails project which will shine a light on our valley landscapes and country towns, what to see and do, where to stay and encouraging visitors to experience more of the Tweed," Mr Nardi said.

"As part of these various activities we're also going to be engaging a host of Tweed Local Ambassadors to help us showcase the beauty and brilliance of our region."

Last week, TTC staff were in Sydney meeting with travel media at the International Media Marketplace to provide updates on new product and holiday ideas to create more travel stories about the region.