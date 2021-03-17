Menu
Throne Games with Stephen Drill
News

What’s next for Meghan and Harry as fallout continues

17th Mar 2021 5:45 PM

Buckingham Palace is in damage control, trying to mend fences between the Royal Family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their shocking tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

To help explain what will happen next, UK royal journalist and author Penny Junor sits down with News Corp Australia's Europe Correspondent Stephen Drill to discuss the latest news in a live video chat on Thursday March 17 at 8pm AEDT.

In our 30-minute special, titled Throne Games, they will cover what's next for the royals.

See a sneak peek above and you can follow the live chat above.

