ROCK CAMPAIGNER: Stephen Lovelight plays Eddie's Grub House this Friday at 8pm.
News

What's on: Gig-guide

17th Jul 2018 10:46 AM

Wednesday

Club Banora - Mat Stokes 5pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracy Vaughan 11am

Twin Towns Services Club - Floor burners 12.30pm-3.30pm; Plumb Loco 4pm; Dukes of Earl 7.30pm

Thursday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Talk of the Town 5.30pm

Club Banora - Social New Vogue Dancing with Kimberly Davis 6pm

Eddie's Grub House - Coopers Comedy Sessions with Dusty Rich 6pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest: Christmas in July 7.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Shayne Crump 11am; Swizzle 6pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing12.30pm; Steve Cummins and the Barstuds 7.30pm

Friday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Encore 6.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Smooth and Groove 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Rockks 7.30pm

Club Banora - Russell Spout 3pm; Delisch 7pm

Eddie's Grub House - Stephen Lovelight 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Ben Janz 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Richie Williams 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Court & Spark Duo - 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Scott Douglas 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Preloves 7.30pm

Salt Bar - Angelo Pash 7.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Little Stevie and the Tailfins 2pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Spin Trio 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet Presents 11am Rodney Vincent; Triple J's 4.30pm Steve Cummins and the Barstuds 9pm

Saturday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Monkey Business 6pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Goran Sedlar Duo 6.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Trombone Kellie Gang 7pm

Club Banora - The Retronomes 7.30pm

Eddie's Grub House - Marshall Okell 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Isaac Frankham Duo 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Agent 77 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Oliver Twohill 7.30-10.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Leigh James 6pm

Salt Bar - DJ Jake: DJ Request Night 7.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Luke Yeaman 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Surf Report 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Funknwagnells 4.30pm-8.30pm; Steve Cummins and the Barstuds 9pm

Sunday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Ben Amor 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Kezza 2pm

Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Presents: Sunday Showtime 11am; Davo 8.30pm

Hotel Brunswick - Dusty Boots 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Josh Lee Hamilton 3pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1 - 4pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Country Rock Sessions: Dennis Dean Country Rock Band 1-4pm

Riverview Hotel - Pidgeon Boy 2.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Paul Dessmond 2pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Lone Gone Daddys 2pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Devils Kiosk 2.30pm -6.30pm; Steve Cummins and the Barstuds 7pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30am; Mark WIlson's Dance Night 7pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Michael Hickey 5pm

South Tweed Sports Club - iMark 5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Rusell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30am; Tony and Patti Social New Vogue Sequence Dancing 3.30pm; Mark Divola 7.30pm

