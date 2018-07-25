What's on: Gig-guide

BLUES STAR: Katie J White plays the Kingscliff Beach Hotel this Sunday at 3pm.

Wednesday

Club Banora - Wayne Vitali 5pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Taylor 11am

Twin Towns Services Club - Chi Chi 12.30pm; Point Blank 4-7pm; The Retronomes 7.30pm

Thursday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Dukes 5.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Ian McLaren 11am; Raff De 6pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Pink Zinc

Friday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Too Many Hands 6.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Partners in Crime 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Blue Street Shuffle 7.30pm

Club Banora - Lonewolf 3pm; Tommy Memphis 7pm

Eddie's Grub House - Buggy Brothers 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Nicky Bomba and Friends 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Alex McLeod 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Now and Then duo 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Carly and Roo 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Devils Kiosk 8pm

Salt Bar - DJ Bryce: DJ Request Night 7.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Steve Michael 5.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - George Harvey with Deb 11am; Laura Doolan Trio with George Harvey 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet Presents Christopher Booth 11am; Captain Wow 4.30pm; Pink Zinc 5pm

Saturday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Fiddle Me Please 6pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Point Blank 6.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Kafoa and Black Pearl 7.30pm

Club Banora - Dance On 7.30pm

Hotel Brunswick - Burger Joint 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Jeff Martin (TheTea Party) 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Glenn Shields 6pm

Salt Bar - High Tide Band 7.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Sky Eater 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 12.30pm; Beatlegs Beatles 7.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Elephant Rock 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Triplickit 4.30pm; Pink Zinc 9pm

Sunday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Deep Creek 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Executive Realness 2pm

Club Banora - Danielle Goulet presents Sunday Showtime 11am; Raku O'Gaia 8.30pm

Eddie's Grub House - Rick Barron 4pm

Hotel Brunswick - HighLife 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Katie J White 3pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm

Riverview Hotel - Lee James 2.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 2pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mustangs 2pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Matty Rogers Trio 2.30-6.30pm; Pink Zinc 7pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 4-7pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7-11.30pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Vanya 5pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30am-2.30pm; Tony and Patti Social New Vogue Sequence Dance 3.30-6.30pm; Rob Rosenlund and Tony Jeffrey 7.30-11.30pm