What's on: Gig-guide

BLUES MAN: Matthew Armitage plays Eddie's Grub House this Sunday at 5pm.
1st Aug 2018 3:15 PM

Wednesday

Club Banora - Leigh James 5-9pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 11am-3pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Purple Drippers 12.30-3.30pm; A Band Called Twang 4-7pm; Lock N Load 7.30-11pm

Thursday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tommy Memphis 5.30pm

Club Banora - Social New Vogue dancing with Kimberley Davis 6-9pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Jeff Camilleri 11am-3pm; Swizzle 6-10pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 2-5pm; Angela Fabian Band 7-11pm

Friday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Wild Card Trio 6.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Spectrum 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Backtrackin' Duo 7.30-11.30pm

Club Banora - Take Tour Pick 7am-10pm; Mike Stuart 3-6pm

Eddie's Grub House - Nigel McTrusty's Cigar Box Boogie Trio 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Velshur 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan Hannaford 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Paul Carrigg 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Kimberley Davis 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - James McHugh 7.30pm

Salt Bar - Lee James 8.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Rocken Bodgies 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Inder 11am-3pm; Floorburners 7.30-11pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet Presents Steve Hill 2pm; Matty Rogers Trio 4.30-8.30pm; Angela Fabian Band 9pm-1am

Saturday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Poco Loco 6pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Red Cherries 6.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Painkiller 7.30-11pm

Club Banora - Buddy Love and the Tremors 7.30-10.30pm

Hotel Brunswick - Dirty Channel Duo 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - High Tide 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Lyrica Blue 7.30-10.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm

Salt Bar - DJ Request Night: DJ Jake 8.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Andy Burke 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Swing Force Big Band 2.30pm; Gemini 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Australian Ukelele Show 7.30-11pm

Twin Towns Services Club - S.A.T. Raff With Macca 1.30-4.30pm; Rockks 4.30-8.30pm; Angela Fabian Band 9pm-1am

Sunday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Dave Gray 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Rick Hay 2.15pm

Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Presents Sunday Showtime 11am; Davo 5-8.30pm

Eddie's Grub House - Kill The Apprentice 4pm; Matthew Armitage 5pm

Hotel Brunswick - Late For Woodstock 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dear Willow 3-6pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm

Riverview Hotel - Jock Barnes 2.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Martin Way 2pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Wally and the Gators 2-5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Jake Meywes Band 1-5pm; Angela Fabian Band 6-10pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - The Disaster Artist (movie) 11am and 7pm; Russell Hinton Line Dancing 2.30-5.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30-11pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Ben Amor 5-9pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jo Phillips 5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30-2.30pm; Tony and Patti Social New Vogue Sequence Dance 3.30-6.30pm; Living in the 70's Duo 7-11pm

