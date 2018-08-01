What's on: Gig-guide
Wednesday
Club Banora - Leigh James 5-9pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 11am-3pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Purple Drippers 12.30-3.30pm; A Band Called Twang 4-7pm; Lock N Load 7.30-11pm
Thursday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tommy Memphis 5.30pm
Club Banora - Social New Vogue dancing with Kimberley Davis 6-9pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Jeff Camilleri 11am-3pm; Swizzle 6-10pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 2-5pm; Angela Fabian Band 7-11pm
Friday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Wild Card Trio 6.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Spectrum 7.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Backtrackin' Duo 7.30-11.30pm
Club Banora - Take Tour Pick 7am-10pm; Mike Stuart 3-6pm
Eddie's Grub House - Nigel McTrusty's Cigar Box Boogie Trio 8pm
Hotel Brunswick - Velshur 7.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan Hannaford 7-10pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Paul Carrigg 7-10pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Kimberley Davis 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - James McHugh 7.30pm
Salt Bar - Lee James 8.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Rocken Bodgies 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Inder 11am-3pm; Floorburners 7.30-11pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet Presents Steve Hill 2pm; Matty Rogers Trio 4.30-8.30pm; Angela Fabian Band 9pm-1am
Saturday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Poco Loco 6pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Red Cherries 6.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Painkiller 7.30-11pm
Club Banora - Buddy Love and the Tremors 7.30-10.30pm
Hotel Brunswick - Dirty Channel Duo 7.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - High Tide 7-10pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Lyrica Blue 7.30-10.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
Salt Bar - DJ Request Night: DJ Jake 8.30pm
Sheoak Shack - Andy Burke 2pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Swing Force Big Band 2.30pm; Gemini 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Australian Ukelele Show 7.30-11pm
Twin Towns Services Club - S.A.T. Raff With Macca 1.30-4.30pm; Rockks 4.30-8.30pm; Angela Fabian Band 9pm-1am
Sunday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Dave Gray 2.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Rick Hay 2.15pm
Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Presents Sunday Showtime 11am; Davo 5-8.30pm
Eddie's Grub House - Kill The Apprentice 4pm; Matthew Armitage 5pm
Hotel Brunswick - Late For Woodstock 4pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dear Willow 3-6pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm
Riverview Hotel - Jock Barnes 2.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Martin Way 2pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Wally and the Gators 2-5.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Jake Meywes Band 1-5pm; Angela Fabian Band 6-10pm
Monday
Twin Towns Services Club - The Disaster Artist (movie) 11am and 7pm; Russell Hinton Line Dancing 2.30-5.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30-11pm
Tuesday
Club Banora - Ben Amor 5-9pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jo Phillips 5.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30-2.30pm; Tony and Patti Social New Vogue Sequence Dance 3.30-6.30pm; Living in the 70's Duo 7-11pm