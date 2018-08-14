Menu
SINGING SENSATION: Candice Dianna plays the Currumbin RSL's Deck Acoustics this Saturday at 4pm.
News

What's on: Gig-guide

14th Aug 2018 11:39 AM

Wednesday

Club Banora - Rob Rosenlund 5-9pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Marco 11am-3pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Elephant Rock 12.30-3.30pm; Floorburners 4-7pm; Atmosphere 7.30-11pm

Thursday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Raff De 5.30pm

Club Banora - Social New Vogue Dancing with Kimberley Davis 6-9pm

Eddie's Grub House - Coopers Comedy Sessions with Dusty Rich 6pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Terrina 11am-3pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 2-5pm; Janice and the Violets 7-11pm

Friday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Kaffene Trio 6.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Double or Nothin' 7.30-10.15pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jock Barnes

Club Banora - Paul Hayman 3-6pm; Talk of the Town 7-10pm

Currumbin RSL - Sarah Grant @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Zoo Keepers 7pm

Eddie's Grub House - Kelly Penney 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Humblet 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Fergo 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Court & Spark 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Sweet Mixjah 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - BB Factory 8pm

Salt Bar - Fat Albert 8.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Little Stevie and Tail Fins 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Dennis Dean 11am-3pm; The Dukes Trio 7.30-11pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Goodman Swings Again 1-4pm; Mark Divola Trio 4.30-8.30pm; Janice and the Violets 9pm-1am

Saturday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Junction Road 6pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Dynamics 6.30-10pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Buggy Brothers 7.30-11.30pm

Club Banora - PPR Express 7.30-10.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Candice Dianna @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Soniiq 7pm

Hotel Brunswick - Khanage Duo 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Jock Barnes Duo 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Shani Forrester 7.30-10.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Ear Candy 6pm

Salt Bar - DJ Jake: DJ Request Night 8.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Izzy Day 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; iMark 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Laura Doolan Trio 7.30-11pm

Twin Towns Services Club - S.A.T. Raff with Macca 1.30-4.30pm; The Hodads 4.30-8.30pm; Janice and the Violets 9pm-1am

Sunday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mike Winkworth 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf 2.30-5pm

Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Sunday Showtime 11am.; Davo 5-8.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Rock Steady 12pm; Michael Eotvos @ Deck Acoustics 4pm

Eddie's Grub House - Mel Scarlett Duo 4pm

Hotel Brunswick - Oka 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan Clark Duo 3-6pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Wally and the Gators 1-4pm

Riverview Hotel - Pigeon Boy 2.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Greg and Donna Duo 2pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Elephant Rock 2-5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Devils Kiosk 1-5pm; Janice and the Violets 6-10pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30am-2.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30-11pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Rob Keith 5-9pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jo Phillips 5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30am-2.30pm; Tony and Patti Social New Vogue Sequence Dancing 3.30-6.30pm; The Influence 7-11pm

entertainment gig guide tweed live music tweed
Tweed Daily News

