What's on: Gig-guide
Wednesday
Club Banora - Lonewolf 5-9pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 11am-3pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Route 55 Duo 12.30-3.30pm; Chi Chi Band 4-7pm; PPR Express 7.30-11pm
Thursday
Brunswick Picture House - Agatha Christie crime thrillers 11am
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Kuluz 5.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracy Vaughan 11am-3pm; Craig Shaw 6-10pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 2pm-5pm; Follow the Fox 7-11pm
Friday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Laura Doolan Trio with George Harvey 6.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Back to Black 7.30-10.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Bill Jacobi 7.30-11.30pm
Club Banora - Russell Sprout 3-6pm; Oz Latin Brothers 7-10pm
Currumbin RSL - Raku @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Old Skool 7pm; Albert Lee 7.30pm
Eddie's Grub House - Nicole Brophy 8pm
Hotel Brunswick - The Lyrical Solo 7.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Regurgitator 7-10pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Now & Then duo 7-10pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Long Gone Daddy's 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjar 8pm
Salt Bar - Jon J Bradley 8.30pm-late
South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 5.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am-3pm; David Barry 7.30-11pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet Presents 2pm; The Retronomes 4.30-8.30pm; Follow the Fox 9pm-1am
Saturday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Craig Taylor 6pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Long Gone Daddy's 6.30-10.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - UK Bee Gees 7.30-11pm
Club Banora - The Deejays 7.30-10.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Jerome Williams @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm
Hotel Brunswick - Marshall Okell Duo 7.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan England 7-10pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Lyrica Blue 7.30-10.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Fabian 6pm
Salt Bar - DJ Request Night: DJ Jake 8.30pm-late
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 12.30pm; AC/DC Tribute 7.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fiddle Me Please 7.30-11pm;
Twin Towns Services Club - S.A.T. Raf with Lonewolf 1.30-4.30pm; Skippy 4.30-8.30pm; Follow the Fox 9pm-1am
Sunday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Upstage 2.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Executive Realness 12-5pm
Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Sunday Showtime 11am
Currumbin RSL - Mix City Duo 12pm; Matty Rogers @ Deck Acoustics 4pm
Eddie's Grub House - Herbie Walker 4pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Favourite Son 3-6pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm
Riverview Hotel - Buggy Brothers 2.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 2pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Floorburners 2-5.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Mercy Mercy 1-5pm; Follow the Fox 6-10pm
Monday
Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 2.30-5.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30-11pm
Tuesday
Club Banora - Leigh James 5-9pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Dennis Warren 5.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30-2.30pm; Toni and Patti Social New Vogue Sequence Dance 3.30-6.30pm; Taila Gouge 7-11pm