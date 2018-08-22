Menu
AUSSIE FAVES: Rock legends Regurgitator play the Kingscliff Beach Hotel this Friday at 7pm.
News

What's on: Gig-guide

22nd Aug 2018 12:00 PM

Wednesday

Club Banora - Lonewolf 5-9pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 11am-3pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Route 55 Duo 12.30-3.30pm; Chi Chi Band 4-7pm; PPR Express 7.30-11pm

Thursday

Brunswick Picture House - Agatha Christie crime thrillers 11am

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Kuluz 5.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracy Vaughan 11am-3pm; Craig Shaw 6-10pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 2pm-5pm; Follow the Fox 7-11pm

Friday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Laura Doolan Trio with George Harvey 6.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Back to Black 7.30-10.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Bill Jacobi 7.30-11.30pm

Club Banora - Russell Sprout 3-6pm; Oz Latin Brothers 7-10pm

Currumbin RSL - Raku @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Old Skool 7pm; Albert Lee 7.30pm

Eddie's Grub House - Nicole Brophy 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - The Lyrical Solo 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Regurgitator 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Now & Then duo 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Long Gone Daddy's 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjar 8pm

Salt Bar - Jon J Bradley 8.30pm-late

South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 5.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am-3pm; David Barry 7.30-11pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet Presents 2pm; The Retronomes 4.30-8.30pm; Follow the Fox 9pm-1am

Saturday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Craig Taylor 6pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Long Gone Daddy's 6.30-10.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - UK Bee Gees 7.30-11pm

Club Banora - The Deejays 7.30-10.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Jerome Williams @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm

Hotel Brunswick - Marshall Okell Duo 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan England 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Lyrica Blue 7.30-10.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Fabian 6pm

Salt Bar - DJ Request Night: DJ Jake 8.30pm-late

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 12.30pm; AC/DC Tribute 7.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fiddle Me Please 7.30-11pm;

Twin Towns Services Club - S.A.T. Raf with Lonewolf 1.30-4.30pm; Skippy 4.30-8.30pm; Follow the Fox 9pm-1am

Sunday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Upstage 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Executive Realness 12-5pm

Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Sunday Showtime 11am

Currumbin RSL - Mix City Duo 12pm; Matty Rogers @ Deck Acoustics 4pm

Eddie's Grub House - Herbie Walker 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Favourite Son 3-6pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm

Riverview Hotel - Buggy Brothers 2.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 2pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Floorburners 2-5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Mercy Mercy 1-5pm; Follow the Fox 6-10pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 2.30-5.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30-11pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Leigh James 5-9pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Dennis Warren 5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30-2.30pm; Toni and Patti Social New Vogue Sequence Dance 3.30-6.30pm; Taila Gouge 7-11pm

entertainment gig guide tweed live music music
