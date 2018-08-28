Menu
EAR WORM WEAVERS: T Bone and G of Burger Joint hit the Sheoak Shack this Saturday at 7pm.
Entertainment

What's on: Gig Guide

28th Aug 2018 10:05 AM

Wednesday

Brunswick Picture House - Northern Rivers Community Foundation Fundraiser Hosted by Kerry O'Brien 6pm

Club Banora - Michael Hickey 5-9pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Raff De 11am-3pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Hemis 12.30-3.30pm; Wally and the Gators 5-7pm; The Deejays 7.30-11pm

Thursday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Jeff Camilleri 5.30pm

Club Banora - Kimberley Davis Social New Vogue Dancing 6-9pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Vic Kena 11am-3pm; Swizzle 6-10pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 2-5pm; Ramjet 7-11pm

Friday

Brunswick Picture House - Cheeky Cabaret 7pm

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth and Groove 6.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Accidents 7.30-10.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Mason Rack Band 7.30-11.30pm

Club Banora - Jeff Camilleri 3-6pm

Currumbin RSL - Jock Barnes @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; The A Team with Raff Dee 7pm

Eddie's Grub House - Marshall Okell 8pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Sheppard 'Watching the Sky' Tour 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - The Lost Chords duo 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Robbie Bostock 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Mescalito Blues 8pm

Salt Bar - Jason Delphin 8.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Customline 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Double Shot 11am-3pm; Take Your Pick 7.30pm-11pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet Presents Errol Gray - The Backyard Balladeer 2pm; Mix City 4.30-8.30pm; Ramjet 9pm-1am

Saturday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tracy Vaughan 6pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Smooth and Groove 6.30-10.30pm

Club Banora - Long Gone Daddy's 7.30-10.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Jackson James Smith @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Andrew Taylor Duo 7pm

Eddie's Grub House - Stephen Lovelight 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Micka Scene Duo 7.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 6pm

Sheoak Shack - Bill Jacobi 2pm; Burger Joint 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Galaxy Jazz Band 2.30pm; Hot Pursuit 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Rolling Stonez 7.30-11pm

Twin Towns Services Club - S.A.T. Raff 1.30-4.30pm; Triplickit 4.30-8.30pm; Ramjet 9pm-1am

Sunday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Russell Sport 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Steve Cummins 2.30-5

Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Sunday Showtime 11am; Vic Pascoe 5-8.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Encore 12pm; Sarah Grant @ Deck Acoustics 4pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm

Riverview Hotel - Taylah Little 2.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Rockin Bodgies 2-5pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Nicole and Jazz Kings 1-5pm; Ramjet 6-10pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 2.30-5.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30-11pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Rob Keith 5-9pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Joe Phillips 5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30am-2.30pm; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30-6.30pm; Wayne Vitali Duo 7-11pm

