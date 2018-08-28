What's on: Gig Guide
Wednesday
Brunswick Picture House - Northern Rivers Community Foundation Fundraiser Hosted by Kerry O'Brien 6pm
Club Banora - Michael Hickey 5-9pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Raff De 11am-3pm
Twin Towns Services Club - The Hemis 12.30-3.30pm; Wally and the Gators 5-7pm; The Deejays 7.30-11pm
Thursday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Jeff Camilleri 5.30pm
Club Banora - Kimberley Davis Social New Vogue Dancing 6-9pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Vic Kena 11am-3pm; Swizzle 6-10pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 2-5pm; Ramjet 7-11pm
Friday
Brunswick Picture House - Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth and Groove 6.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Accidents 7.30-10.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Mason Rack Band 7.30-11.30pm
Club Banora - Jeff Camilleri 3-6pm
Currumbin RSL - Jock Barnes @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; The A Team with Raff Dee 7pm
Eddie's Grub House - Marshall Okell 8pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Sheppard 'Watching the Sky' Tour 7pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - The Lost Chords duo 7-10pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Robbie Bostock 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Mescalito Blues 8pm
Salt Bar - Jason Delphin 8.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Customline 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Double Shot 11am-3pm; Take Your Pick 7.30pm-11pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet Presents Errol Gray - The Backyard Balladeer 2pm; Mix City 4.30-8.30pm; Ramjet 9pm-1am
Saturday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tracy Vaughan 6pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Smooth and Groove 6.30-10.30pm
Club Banora - Long Gone Daddy's 7.30-10.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Jackson James Smith @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Andrew Taylor Duo 7pm
Eddie's Grub House - Stephen Lovelight 8pm
Hotel Brunswick - Micka Scene Duo 7.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 6pm
Sheoak Shack - Bill Jacobi 2pm; Burger Joint 7pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Galaxy Jazz Band 2.30pm; Hot Pursuit 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Rolling Stonez 7.30-11pm
Twin Towns Services Club - S.A.T. Raff 1.30-4.30pm; Triplickit 4.30-8.30pm; Ramjet 9pm-1am
Sunday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Russell Sport 2.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Steve Cummins 2.30-5
Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Sunday Showtime 11am; Vic Pascoe 5-8.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Encore 12pm; Sarah Grant @ Deck Acoustics 4pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm
Riverview Hotel - Taylah Little 2.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Rockin Bodgies 2-5pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Nicole and Jazz Kings 1-5pm; Ramjet 6-10pm
Monday
Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 2.30-5.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30-11pm
Tuesday
Club Banora - Rob Keith 5-9pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Joe Phillips 5.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30am-2.30pm; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30-6.30pm; Wayne Vitali Duo 7-11pm