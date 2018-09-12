What's on: Gig-guide
Wednesday
Club Banora - Lonewolf 5pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Glenn Callaghan 11am-3pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Floorburners 12.30-3.30pm; Point Blank 4-7pm; Dance On 7.30-11pm
Thursday
Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Glenn Callaghan 11am-3pm; Swizzle 6-10pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 2-5pm; Ellen Reed Band 7-11pm
Friday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Stowaways 7.30-10.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Pink Zink 7.30-11pm
Club Banora - Mat Stokes 3-6pm; Tommy Memphis 7-10pm
Currumbin RSL - Kirstie Lea @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Rock Bandits 7pm; The Radiators 40th Anniversary 7.30pm
Eddie's Grub House - The Mangrove Jack Band 8pm
Hotel Brunswick - Jordan McRobbie 7.30pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Court and Spark Duo 7-10pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Glenn Shields 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Back Trackin 8pm
Salt Bar - DJ Jake: DJ Request Night 8.30pm-late
South Tweed Sports Club - Dance on 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Raff De 11am-3pm; The A Team Trio 7.30-11pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet Presents Fortuanto from 2pm; The Funknwagnells 4.30-8.30pm; Ellen Reed Band 9pm-1am
Saturday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Roslyn and Russell Duo 6.30-10.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Blue Street Shuffle 7.30-11.30pm
Club Banora - Rockin Bodgies 7.30-10.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Nyssa Ray @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Spectrum Duo 7pm
Hotel Brunswick - The Mexicans 7.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - David Barry 6pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Drought Fest fundraiser for the Drought Angels 6.30pm-midnight featuring Oliver Twohill, Indigo Parade, Stone Rising, Adam Hole Band, The Gypsy Clovers, Love Tattoo
Salt Bar - Stephen Lovelight 8.30pm
Sheoak Shack - Grand Baxter 2pm; Nathan Power 7pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Wally and the Gators
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30-11pm
Twin Towns Services Club - SAT Raff with Macca 1.30-4.30pm; Wear the Fox Hat 4.30-8.30pm; Ellen Reed Band 9pm-1am
Sunday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dennis Dean 2-5pm
Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Presents: Sunday Showtime 11am; Cory Hargraeves 5-8.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Floorburners noon; Jerome Williams @ Deck Acoustics 4pm
Eddie's Grub House - Angus Oastler 4pm
Hotel Brunswick - Fat Picnic 4pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Drought Fest fundraiser for the Drought Angels 11am-2pm; Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 3-7pm with Smooth Grooves Band, James Bondage & The Safewords, The Leeks
Riverview Hotel - Josh Lee Hamilton 2.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Trombone Kellie Gang; Ellen Reed Band 6-10pm
Monday
Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 2.30-5.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30-11pm
Tuesday
Club Banora - Martin Way 5-9pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Chris Bent 5.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton with Toucan Twango Line Dancing 11am-2.30pml Tony and Patti Social New Vogue Sequence Dance 3.30-6.30pm; The Green Sinatras 7-11pm