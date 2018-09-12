What's on: Gig-guide

Nyssa Ray plays at the Currumbin RSL on the Deck Acoustics stage at 4pm this Saturday.

Wednesday

Club Banora - Lonewolf 5pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Glenn Callaghan 11am-3pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Floorburners 12.30-3.30pm; Point Blank 4-7pm; Dance On 7.30-11pm

Thursday

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Glenn Callaghan 11am-3pm; Swizzle 6-10pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 2-5pm; Ellen Reed Band 7-11pm

Friday

SATURDAY SERENADE: Stephen Lovelight plays Salt Bar this Saturday at 8.30pm.

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Stowaways 7.30-10.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Pink Zink 7.30-11pm

Club Banora - Mat Stokes 3-6pm; Tommy Memphis 7-10pm

Currumbin RSL - Kirstie Lea @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Rock Bandits 7pm; The Radiators 40th Anniversary 7.30pm

Eddie's Grub House - The Mangrove Jack Band 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Jordan McRobbie 7.30pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Court and Spark Duo 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Glenn Shields 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Back Trackin 8pm

Salt Bar - DJ Jake: DJ Request Night 8.30pm-late

South Tweed Sports Club - Dance on 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Raff De 11am-3pm; The A Team Trio 7.30-11pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet Presents Fortuanto from 2pm; The Funknwagnells 4.30-8.30pm; Ellen Reed Band 9pm-1am

Saturday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Roslyn and Russell Duo 6.30-10.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Blue Street Shuffle 7.30-11.30pm

Club Banora - Rockin Bodgies 7.30-10.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Nyssa Ray @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Spectrum Duo 7pm

Hotel Brunswick - The Mexicans 7.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - David Barry 6pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Drought Fest fundraiser for the Drought Angels 6.30pm-midnight featuring Oliver Twohill, Indigo Parade, Stone Rising, Adam Hole Band, The Gypsy Clovers, Love Tattoo

Salt Bar - Stephen Lovelight 8.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Grand Baxter 2pm; Nathan Power 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Wally and the Gators

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30-11pm

Twin Towns Services Club - SAT Raff with Macca 1.30-4.30pm; Wear the Fox Hat 4.30-8.30pm; Ellen Reed Band 9pm-1am

Sunday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dennis Dean 2-5pm

Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Presents: Sunday Showtime 11am; Cory Hargraeves 5-8.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Floorburners noon; Jerome Williams @ Deck Acoustics 4pm

Eddie's Grub House - Angus Oastler 4pm

Hotel Brunswick - Fat Picnic 4pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Drought Fest fundraiser for the Drought Angels 11am-2pm; Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 3-7pm with Smooth Grooves Band, James Bondage & The Safewords, The Leeks

Riverview Hotel - Josh Lee Hamilton 2.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Trombone Kellie Gang; Ellen Reed Band 6-10pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 2.30-5.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30-11pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Martin Way 5-9pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Chris Bent 5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton with Toucan Twango Line Dancing 11am-2.30pml Tony and Patti Social New Vogue Sequence Dance 3.30-6.30pm; The Green Sinatras 7-11pm