What's on: Gig guide

LIVE MUSIC: Winston Surfshirt plays Hotel Brunswick this Friday. Doors open at 6pm.

Wednesday

Club Banora - Rick Barron 5pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Chi Chi 12.30pm; Little Stevie and the Tailfins 4pm; Route 66 Band 7.30pm

Thursday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Dukes 5.30pm

Club Banora - Social New Vogue Dancing with Kimberley Davis 6pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Shayne Crump 11am; Swizzle 6.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 2pm; Stevenson Street 7pm

New Zealand reggae stars Katchafire play the Kingscliff Beach Hotel this Saturday at 7pm.

Friday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Forest Crump Trio 6.15pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Status Duo 6.30pm

Club Banora - Leigh James 3pm; Delisch 7pm

Currumbin RSL - Royal Australian Navy Veterans Band 6.30pm

Hotel Brunswick - Winston Surfshirt 6pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Adam Brown 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Sticky Rock Duo 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - David Barry 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Jason Kafoa 2.30pm

Salt Bar - Fat Albert 8.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Rocken Bodgies 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Gemini 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Michelle Cook 2pm; The Retronomes 4.30pm; Stevenson Street 9pm

Saturday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - High Noon 6pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Long Gone Daddy's Band 6.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Kafoa and Black Pearl 7.30pm

Club Banora - Purple Drippers 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Brian Watt Trio 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Katchafire 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Chris Evans 7.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Merlin 6pm

Salt Bar - DJ Request Night with DJ Ben 8.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Jolley Wild 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2pm; The Australian Buddy Holly Show 8pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Smokin' Crowdads 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - SAT Raff with Macca 1.30pm; Dezzie D and the Stingrayz 4.30pm; Stevenson Street 9pm

Sunday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Dave Gray 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Executive Realness 1pm

Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Sunday Showtime 11am; Mr Troy 5pm

Hotel Brunswick - King Tide 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Diana Anaid 3pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Country Music Sessions with Chris Cook 1pm

Riverview Hotel - Jock Barnes 8pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 2pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Route 66 2pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Triplickit 1pm; Stevenson Street 6pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30am; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Vanya 5pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 6pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30am; Tony and Patti Social New Vogue Sequence Dancing 3.30pm; Blue Street Shuffle 7pm