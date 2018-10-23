What's on: Gig guide
Wednesday
Club Banora - Rick Barron 5pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Chi Chi 12.30pm; Little Stevie and the Tailfins 4pm; Route 66 Band 7.30pm
Thursday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Dukes 5.30pm
Club Banora - Social New Vogue Dancing with Kimberley Davis 6pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Shayne Crump 11am; Swizzle 6.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 2pm; Stevenson Street 7pm
Friday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Forest Crump Trio 6.15pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Status Duo 6.30pm
Club Banora - Leigh James 3pm; Delisch 7pm
Currumbin RSL - Royal Australian Navy Veterans Band 6.30pm
Hotel Brunswick - Winston Surfshirt 6pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Adam Brown 7pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Sticky Rock Duo 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - David Barry 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Jason Kafoa 2.30pm
Salt Bar - Fat Albert 8.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Rocken Bodgies 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Gemini 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Michelle Cook 2pm; The Retronomes 4.30pm; Stevenson Street 9pm
Saturday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - High Noon 6pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Long Gone Daddy's Band 6.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Kafoa and Black Pearl 7.30pm
Club Banora - Purple Drippers 8pm
Hotel Brunswick - Brian Watt Trio 8pm
Hotel Brunswick - Katchafire 7pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Chris Evans 7.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Merlin 6pm
Salt Bar - DJ Request Night with DJ Ben 8.30pm
Sheoak Shack - Jolley Wild 2pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2pm; The Australian Buddy Holly Show 8pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Smokin' Crowdads 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - SAT Raff with Macca 1.30pm; Dezzie D and the Stingrayz 4.30pm; Stevenson Street 9pm
Sunday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Dave Gray 2.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Executive Realness 1pm
Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Sunday Showtime 11am; Mr Troy 5pm
Hotel Brunswick - King Tide 4pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Diana Anaid 3pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Country Music Sessions with Chris Cook 1pm
Riverview Hotel - Jock Barnes 8pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 2pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Route 66 2pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Triplickit 1pm; Stevenson Street 6pm
Monday
Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30am; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30pm
Tuesday
Club Banora - Vanya 5pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 6pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton Line Dancing 11.30am; Tony and Patti Social New Vogue Sequence Dancing 3.30pm; Blue Street Shuffle 7pm