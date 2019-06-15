What's on in the Tweed this weekend

IN TOWN: Brisbane jazz/blues powerhouse Dezzy D and The Stingrayz are on their way to light up Tweed.

THERE is plenty going on in the Tweed this weekend, and to save you the effort we've compiled a complete list of shows in our gig guide.

Saturday, June 15

Twin Towns - Sat Raff 1.30pm

Twin Towns - Point Blank 4.30pm

Twin Towns - The Mersey Beatles 8pm

Twin Towns - Triplickit 9pm

Club Banora - The Raiders 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Crossover 7.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - The Seekers Tribute Show 7:30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Surf Report 6pm

Sunday, June 16

Twin Towns - Dezzie D and The Stingrayz 1pm

Twin Towns - Triplickit 6pm

Club Banora - Benno;s Big Sing 3.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Chi Chi 2pm

Seagulls Club - The Whispering Jack Show 4pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Steven Michael 12pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Wolfie 4pm

John Lee Hamilton 2.30pm

Tuesday, June 18

Twin Towns - Billy Jacobi 6pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 5:30pm