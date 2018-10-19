What's on: Weekend gig guide
Saturday
Club Banora - Route 66 Band 8pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Leigh James 6pm
Salt Bar - Jason Delphin 8.30pm
Sheoak Shack - Rachel by the Stream 2pm; Victoriana Gaye 7pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Hot Pursuit 7.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Chi Chi Trio 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - SAT Raff with Lonewolf 1.30pm; Slique 4.30pm; James Johnston Band 9pm
Sunday
Club Banora - Sunday Showtime 11am; Davo 5pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar's Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm
Riverview Hotel - Buggy Brothers 2.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Phil Guest 11.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Billy Guy 2pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Triple J's 1pm; James Johnston Band 6pm
Monday
Twin Towns Services Club - Line dancing 2.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30pm
Tuesday
Club Banora - Michael Hickey 5pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Darren J Ray 6pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Line dancing 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm; Shane Wilkinson 7pm