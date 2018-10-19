Menu
Login
Victoriana Gaye plays Sheoak Shack this Saturday at 7pm.
Victoriana Gaye plays Sheoak Shack this Saturday at 7pm.
Entertainment

What's on: Weekend gig guide

19th Oct 2018 4:04 PM

Saturday

Club Banora - Route 66 Band 8pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Leigh James 6pm

Salt Bar - Jason Delphin 8.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Rachel by the Stream 2pm; Victoriana Gaye 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Hot Pursuit 7.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Chi Chi Trio 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - SAT Raff with Lonewolf 1.30pm; Slique 4.30pm; James Johnston Band 9pm

Sunday

Club Banora - Sunday Showtime 11am; Davo 5pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar's Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm

Riverview Hotel - Buggy Brothers 2.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Phil Guest 11.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Billy Guy 2pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Triple J's 1pm; James Johnston Band 6pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Line dancing 2.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Michael Hickey 5pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Darren J Ray 6pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Line dancing 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm; Shane Wilkinson 7pm

entertainment gig guide tweed live music whatson
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Hospital site protest to be broadcast on Facebook

    Hospital site protest to be broadcast on Facebook

    Politics The protest will be held at 10am tomorrow.

    • 19th Oct 2018 10:42 PM
    Community honours veterans throughout history

    Community honours veterans throughout history

    Offbeat Tweed Daily News is celebrating its 130-year anniversary

    Becky Kay is swinging for the fences

    Becky Kay is swinging for the fences

    Sport Pro card beckons for Coolangatta & Tweed Heads golf prodigy.

    Major upgrade planned for Uki Water Treatment Plant

    Major upgrade planned for Uki Water Treatment Plant

    Council News The water supply provides water to about 600 people

    Local Partners