When club food isn't club food

NEW VENUE: The crew at Lot Two, the newly refurbished restaurant at Gollan Dr, Tweed Heads West.

WITH a menu boasting slow-cooked beef brisket, smoked ocean trout salad and wood-fired apple crumble, all sourced within a 250km radius, you'd be forgiven for thinking you were in a fine-dining city eatery.

Boasting spectacular views over the Terranora Broadwater, Lot Two is the newly refurbished restaurant at Seagulls Club in West Tweed, launched at the start of July.

The menu is created by the Norths group executive hatted chef Nathan Tillott, who describes the food as sustainable modern Australian, with a coastal twist.

"We are trying to get food as local, sustainable and ethical as possible,” he said.

"The Tweed is big on seafood, so our fish is fresh off the trawlers, our oysters are locally farmed, the pork belly is from Byron, we get our lamb just down the road and our beef comes from just over the hill.

Head chef Beau Eveleigh. Scott Powick

"We try to get everything from within a 250km radius. We are doing everything to the best of our ability. The restaurant is in a club but it is not a club restaurant.”

Mr Tillott has good experience: he is the executive chef at North Sydney's The Greens restaurant, which serves 1500 people a day.

He works closely with Lot Two head chef Beau Eveleigh, whose local knowledge of fresh produce has seen the Tweed's products adopted in the group's Sydney eateries.

Named after the block of land it is situated on at Gollan Drive, Lot Two serves lunch all day, from 11.30am. It boasts a great Locals special board which changes regularly, plus an expansive seasonal menu. Coffee is sourced from Byron's Marvell St Coffee Roasters, renowned for its sweet and clean espresso blends.

The chicken dish is one of the top picks on the menu. Contributed

LOT TWO:

Where: 54-68 Gollan Drive Tweed Heads West

54-68 Gollan Drive Tweed Heads West Hours: Casual all day dining, 7 days a week from 10am for coffee, lunch from 11.30am, plus dinner.

Casual all day dining, 7 days a week from 10am for coffee, lunch from 11.30am, plus dinner. Bookings: Recommended

Recommended Phone: 07 5587 9082.