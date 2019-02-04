A-League gets ready for new stars

IT was a busy end to the January transfer window in the A-League, with a number of big-name signings set to make their debuts for new teams in the competition.

Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Adelaide United all have new strikers who will be hoping to make an immediate impact.

HERE'S WHEN YOU CAN EXPECT THEM TO TAKE TO THE PITCH:

REZA GHOOCHANNEJHAD - SYDNEY FC

Steve Corica was tempted to show off his new Gucci on Sunday.

Instead, Sydney FC signing Reza 'Gucci' Ghoochannejhad will make his anticipated A-League debut against Brisbane next week.

The former Iranian striker looks set to form a dangerous combination with Adam le Fondre, who scored in the Sky Blues' 2-0 win over Melbourne City on Sunday. "I was tempted (to play Ghoochannejhad), yes. But he only did one session with the team and I want to give him time," Corica said.

City signing Jamie Maclaren will have his first training run with his new club on Monday. Picture: Toby Zerna

JAMIE MACLAREN - MELBOURNE CITY

The Jamie Maclaren era at Melbourne City will begin officially on Monday when he trains with his new A-League club for the first time.

Less than 24 hours after landing back in Australia, Maclaren was on hand on Sunday night to watch City go down 2-0 to Sydney FC.

"(Maclaren) arrived here (in Sydney) late (Saturday) night. He'll start training (Monday). Both Shayon and Maclaren joined the lads at the hotel," Joyce said.

"They're both worse for wear for the journey but they've been travelling for a full day so they've had a little slight loosener in between sleep (on Sunday)."

Maclaren could make his City debut against Adelaide United next Saturday night.

Adelaide United signing Jordy Thomassen at Hindmarsh.

JORDY THOMASSEN - ADELAIDE UNITED

Adelaide United's new signing Jordy Thomassen was made to to wait for an A-League debut, with coach Marco Kurz deciding against unveiling the Dutch striker on Saturday against Brisbane.

Thomassen did train with his new Reds' teammates ahead of the clash with the Roar.

But Kurz said he was preferring to give the 25-year-old Thomassen more time to settle before giving him an A-League start.

"He looks good in shape ... but he comes from the Netherlands and out of full training," Kurz told reporters on Friday.

"This season, he played not so much minutes ... I can have a look (for) four or five sessions and I can decide." Thomassen arrived from Dutch first division outfit De Graafschap and might solve a long-standing problem for Adelaide: scoring.

He could play a part against Melbourne City on Saturday night.

James Donachie is back in Victory colours for his second stint at the Melbourne club. Picture: Jay Town

JAMES DONACHIE - MELBOURNE VICTORY

After sealing a return to Melbourne Victory, centre-back James Donachie is raring to get out on the park.

Last season's championship hero hasn't played since December 1st - the most recent competitive fixture of parent club Jeonnam Dragons - buthas been training hard since signing on back at the Victory.

Donachie is eyeing off the February 10 top of the table clash with Perth Glory as the match he will make his playing return.

"I had quite a while off - four weeks - but because I was looking to go on loan there was another three weeks of sorting out where I was going," Donachie said.

"I've done a week of full training now, no maybe another week going into the Perth game [but] we'll re-assess."