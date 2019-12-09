Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young dad sent more than 80 text messages to his pregnant ex including threatening to kill her once his son was born, a court heard. Picture: Supplied.
A young dad sent more than 80 text messages to his pregnant ex including threatening to kill her once his son was born, a court heard. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

‘When my other son is born I’ll get ya then’

Jodie Callcott
9th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG dad sent more than 80 text messages to his pregnant ex including threatening to kill her once his son was born, a court heard.

The incessant messages started three days after their relationship ended, sparked by the Currumbin Waters man wanting to see his firstborn son.

The 27-year-old, in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to threaten to kill, stalk or intimidate to intend physical fear and threaten to destroy property.

The court heard on September 30, the man sent more than 80 messages during an 11-hour period including, “when my other son is born I’ll get ya then, you f**** c*** and “day 2 without my boy keep going dog”, before the victim blocked his number.

He then sent a message through Facebook saying he was three minutes away from the victim’s house.

Police facts stated the victim “felt so much fear, she grabbed her son and fled from the location and hid in a backstreet around the corner”.

About 6pm the man turned up to the victim’s mother’s house demanding to see his son.

Police were called to the Terranora address and while there, officers asked the man to attend Tweed Heads Police Station.

The court heard the man told officers, “no, you know where I am, come and get me”.

The victim told officers her ex had threatened to kill her in the past and said, “that’s why I’m scared, I know what he’s capable of”.

Police arrested the man at 3.45am on October 1 at his Currumbin Waters address.

Police facts stated he confessed to “sending his ex a lot of text message” because he was upset he couldn’t see his son.

He was convicted and ordered to serve a two-year Community Corrections Order and a two-year Recognisance.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        News Having grown up and worked in country areas, journalist Peter Gleeson will bring his passion for the regions to a new hour-long program on Sky News next year.

        New $6 million facility opens in Tweed

        premium_icon New $6 million facility opens in Tweed

        Health Ambulance service coverage on the Tweed has received a major boost with the...

        5 year NAPLAN trends: How every school performed

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trends: How every school performed

        Education Murwillumbah schools are leading the way in NAPLAN results on the Tweed for Year 5...

        How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        premium_icon How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        Education Search your school to find out how it performed.