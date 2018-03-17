When running for your life takes on a new meaning

FIGHTING BACK: Stephen is 55 and was diagnosed with Parkinson's three years ago. He is keeping himself very fit by running, boxing and cycling to keep the disease at bay. He has done a lot of research and believes it may have been caused by his work as an instrument fitter in the Air Force.

THE first time Stephen Duffield realised something was seriously wrong came when police pulled him over for erratic driving on his way home one night.

Accusing him of swerving all over the road, police believed the high-level aviation expert was either drunk or on drugs.

But the real reason was far more dire.

The incident forced Mr Duffield to visit his doctor where his worst fears were realised: his spacial vision was deteriorating at a rapid rate: a rare but sure sign of Parkinson's disease.

Diagnosed three years ago at just 52 years old, Mr Duffield was fit and healthy and at the peak of his career. Starting off in the Royal Australian Air Force as an instrument fitter, where he worked for 10 years, Mr Duffield later worked in top aviation companies in project management, before joining the Queensland Government as a high level risk assessor.

At the height of his career, he decided to take some time off to study towards his doctorate - and it was while he was doing this that his health began to deteriorate.

"In hindsight, I should have realised something was wrong earlier,” Mr Duffield said this week from his new home at Cabarita.

"I had been hitting the cats' eyes on the side of the road for some time and my wife would keep saying I was driving too close to the side of the road. I had been having trouble putting my seatbelt on, and I had lost my smell and lost my taste and I was shuffling.

"The fine-motor skills are what go first.”

After visiting his doctor and a neurosurgeon within two weeks, the diagnosis was confirmed: it was Parkinson's disease.

"It was a huge shock to us both,” Mr Duffield said.

"I never really knew what Parkinson's was - I knew Michael J. Fox had it - so out came Dr Google and we soon learned a lot about it.”

Stephen Duffield spent 10 years in the Royal Australian Air Force. Contributed

Putting his research skills to the test, and able to access academic journals thanks to his ongoing doctoral studies, Mr Duffield read all he could about the disease - so much so that his doctors acknowledged he knew more than them about the issue. It was during this study he stumbled across overseas journals that linked the use of trichloroethylene or TCE - a chemical once widely used to clean metal such as auto parts and in other industries such as dry cleaning - was emerging as a possible trigger for Parkinson's disease.

It was then the penny dropped: working as an instrument fitter in the Air Force for several years, Mr Duffield was continually exposed to the chemical.

"Back in the 80s, OHS wasn't what it is today,” he said.

"I was a high user of this chemical. We didn't wear gloves, my hands were seeped in the stuff, I can still remember the smell. In those days we just got on with it.”

Presenting a "thesis” on his case to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mr Duffield is now well supported by the government.

"Without the DVA I would be in big trouble,” he said.

"The DVA has been very, very good. A lot of people complain about them but I have been treated with the upmost care.”

He is now keen for others to know of his journey, and his efforts to maintain his health.

"I'm sure there are other people out there who will have the same symptoms as me,” he said.

Stephen and Robyn Duffield like to get out and exercise. Contributed

To keep healthy - and buy himself a few extra pain-free hours a day - Mr Duffield maintains a strict exercise regime, including boxing, bike-riding (on a tricycle due to his loss of balance) and running. Every week-end he participates in the 5km Park Run at Kirra - calling himself the Parky Park Runner.

He also makes tables from old surfboards, keeping himself active while donating all the proceeds to the Shake It Up Foundation which researches Parkinson's.

"It's hard work but I'm not going to give up,” he said.

"I'm going to keep on doing what I'm doing to keep the Parkinson's at bay.”