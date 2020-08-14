When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

Work on $11m improvements to the Bangalow Road nearing completion

ANY motorist who regularly travels on the road between Bangalow and Lismore over the past 18 months will be asking the same question – when the bloody hell will upgrades be finished?

The race is on to see whether the duplication of the Pacific Highway or upgrade of Bangalow Road will be finished first.

Work on several sections of Bangalow Road have been going on for what seems like an eternity.

So much so, that the stop-go lollipop men and women have become like old friends.

In a couple of key spots, approaching Clunes from the Bangalow side, and the Clunes side of Bexhill, motorists have been experiencing longer delays than lining up at a Centrelink office during a pandemic.

According to Northern Rivers’ based MLC Ben Franklin the $11 million safety improvements are progressing well.

Mr Franklin said work at Bexhill was now complete.

Crews had rebuilt the road, widened road shoulders, and installed new safety barriers and drainage.

“Crews have also completed work on Wilsons Creek Bridge at Nashua to clear vegetation and improve the stability of bridge abutments,” Mr Franklin said.

“Work on the bridge abutments also used recycled rock excavated from another section of the project, saving resources.”

Map of Bangalow Road upgrade

The sexiest part of the road improvements include a new 800m overtaking lane between Eureka Road and Kirklands Lane.

“The community was consulted about the design of an access road to be built between Stewarts Road and Kirklands Lane,” he said.

“This design has now been finalised and the community will be kept informed about the project as development continues.”