When the Murwillumbah Auditorium will close

There will be disruptions at the Murwillumbah Civic and Cultural Centre. Picture: Scott Powick.

A MAJOR refurbishment to the Murwillumbah Auditorium to modernise the popular facility is expected to commence early next year.

The $1.3 million project will close the auditorium from January to May.

During this time there will be some parking and traffic changes around the Murwillumbah Civic and Cultural Centre and access to the Canvas and Kettle room and entry ramp will be restricted.

A roof replacement is the major work to be conducted, along with upgrades to lighting and sound and a refurbishment of the foyer and backstage area.

A Tweed Shire Council statement said the upgraded facility will create modern, attractive and functional cultural spaces for current and future generations of patrons.

Resident’s are invited to attend an information session next Wednesday at the Murwillumbah Civic and Cultural Centre.

The session will run from 6.30-7.30pm, with attendees able to ask questions.

To register your attendance go online to, https://murwillumbah-auditorium-upgrade.eventbrite.com.au.