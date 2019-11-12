Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pics from the Southern side of the Tugun Bypass.
Pics from the Southern side of the Tugun Bypass.
News

When the Tugun Bypass will be closed next week

Michael Doyle
12th Nov 2019 3:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ESSENTIAL maintenance work on a major thoroughfare will close the Tugun Bypass Tunnel on the Pacific Motorway next week.

Transport for NSW announced the north and southbound lanes of the tunnel will be closed for two nights from Tuesday 19 November between 7pm and 5am.

During the Tuesday night closure, northbound traffic will be diverted at the Kennedy Drive off ramp with southbound traffic re-entering the highway at the Kennedy Drive on-ramp.

Both northbound and southbound traffic will be diverted onto the Gold Coast Highway and Stewart Road on Wednesday night.

The tunnel will be open throughout the day.

Transport for NSW said motorists should allow for 10 extra minutes for their trips on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or

call 132 701.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        CLOSURES: Roads, parks and services closed due to fire

        CLOSURES: Roads, parks and services closed due to fire

        News A number of roads are closed across the region due to bushfires

        'We are frightened': Woman slams govt for lack of support

        'We are frightened': Woman slams govt for lack of support

        News A Nimbin woman has interrupted a press conference with Labor leader

        Take a walk through time this Friday

        Take a walk through time this Friday

        Education The school will soon be undergoing a major upgrade to provide state of the art...