When the Tugun Bypass will be closed next week

Pics from the Southern side of the Tugun Bypass.

ESSENTIAL maintenance work on a major thoroughfare will close the Tugun Bypass Tunnel on the Pacific Motorway next week.

Transport for NSW announced the north and southbound lanes of the tunnel will be closed for two nights from Tuesday 19 November between 7pm and 5am.

During the Tuesday night closure, northbound traffic will be diverted at the Kennedy Drive off ramp with southbound traffic re-entering the highway at the Kennedy Drive on-ramp.

Both northbound and southbound traffic will be diverted onto the Gold Coast Highway and Stewart Road on Wednesday night.

The tunnel will be open throughout the day.

Transport for NSW said motorists should allow for 10 extra minutes for their trips on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or

call 132 701.