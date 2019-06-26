When the Tweed's newest Aldi will open

A new Aldi is opening at Tweed Mall in August.

GERMAN supermarket giant Aldi is set to throw open the doors of its new store at Tweed Mall in August.

The announcement comes after 11 months of construction and is part of an expansion including six new speciality stores.

The supermarket chain has entered into a 15-year lease at Tweed Mall, Tweed Heads, with the option of staying on for a further two five-year leases.

Tweed Mall Centre Manager John Weaver said the opening of the new supermarket inside the centre would be convenient for those living and working in and around the Tweed.

DC8 Director (Aldi's architecture firm) Marianne McKenzie, hands over the keys for the new store to Tweed Mall manager John Weaver. Supplied

"With the introduction of ALDI, Tweed Mall will be the only shopping centre in the primary trade area offering all three major supermarkets under one roof, on one retail level, with ample convenient customer parking,” he said.

"Tweed Mall is about convenience and engagement with the local community. We offer a relaxed atmosphere which aligns with our coastal lifestyle of people living and working in and around the Tweed Heads and the Southern Gold Coast regions.”

Fit-out works for the new store has now begun with a planned opening date of Wednesday, August 14, 2019.