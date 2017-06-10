When those who help us need a bit of help

MENTAL HEALTH: After helping out in a disaster, we need time to reflect on how we feel about it.

vanessa.horstman

LIVING NATURALLY with Olwen Anderson

THANK heavens for our emergency services. When floodwaters rise, they head out in boats to pull people to safety; rush into burning buildings; pull us out of mangled cars after an accident. They keep us alive on the way to the hospital, keep us safe. So if you are one of the many people in uniform out there, we are immensely grateful.

Those uniforms you wear seem pretty sturdy. Tough-looking overalls, hard hats, protective boots and gloves. I guess each set comes with a helpful washing instructions label like 'wash in cold water'. But perhaps there should be an extra tag: 'Warning: wearing this uniform will not protect you from emotional trauma. Seek regular support.' Because that uniform can protect you from a lot of muck and mud, but it can't protect you from the trauma of witnessing people in distress.

It's now well known that those who look after us are human, aren't immune to the effects of trauma, and affected by other people's distress. But media reports indicate it's still difficult for many in the helping professions to reach out for ongoing support. Maybe one reason is that it may seem like everyone else on the team is coping, not affected. But it's away from the main event when there's time and space to think that feelings can surface. Sometimes you can recognise that what you're feeling is about what you witnessed; and sometimes the feelings emerge just as a sense that you're not functioning as well as usual, or your relationships are struggling.

CARING: We need to remember to look after those who help others. Alistair Brightman

Tempting as it is to numb these unpleasant feelings with alcohol or some other unhelpful coping strategy, the sense of feeling affected just returns when you sober up. It doesn't help that the culture in some workplaces actively deters any need for extra support, deeming it a sign of weakness. But as anyone who has gone through counselling will attest, reaching out for help to talk over your feelings requires an immense amount of courage.

In many of the helping professions, like counselling, we are obliged to have ongoing supervision through counselling to help us manage our feelings about what we are witness to. And yet, supervision still isn't a mandatory part of the job in other fields, like emergency services work. If it were, perhaps more of our heroic helpers would feel comfortable accepting help for themselves so they can keep helping us.

* Olwen Anderson is a naturopath and counsellor and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News. She can be contacted at www.olwenanderson.com.au