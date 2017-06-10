20°
News

When those who help us need a bit of help

Olwen Anderson | 10th Jun 2017 10:17 AM
MENTAL HEALTH: After helping out in a disaster, we need time to reflect on how we feel about it.
MENTAL HEALTH: After helping out in a disaster, we need time to reflect on how we feel about it. Luka Kauzlaric

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

vanessa.horstman

LIVING NATURALLY with Olwen Anderson

THANK heavens for our emergency services. When floodwaters rise, they head out in boats to pull people to safety; rush into burning buildings; pull us out of mangled cars after an accident. They keep us alive on the way to the hospital, keep us safe. So if you are one of the many people in uniform out there, we are immensely grateful.

Those uniforms you wear seem pretty sturdy. Tough-looking overalls, hard hats, protective boots and gloves. I guess each set comes with a helpful washing instructions label like 'wash in cold water'. But perhaps there should be an extra tag: 'Warning: wearing this uniform will not protect you from emotional trauma. Seek regular support.' Because that uniform can protect you from a lot of muck and mud, but it can't protect you from the trauma of witnessing people in distress.

It's now well known that those who look after us are human, aren't immune to the effects of trauma, and affected by other people's distress. But media reports indicate it's still difficult for many in the helping professions to reach out for ongoing support. Maybe one reason is that it may seem like everyone else on the team is coping, not affected. But it's away from the main event when there's time and space to think that feelings can surface. Sometimes you can recognise that what you're feeling is about what you witnessed; and sometimes the feelings emerge just as a sense that you're not functioning as well as usual, or your relationships are struggling.

CARING: We need to remember to look after those who help others.
CARING: We need to remember to look after those who help others. Alistair Brightman

Tempting as it is to numb these unpleasant feelings with alcohol or some other unhelpful coping strategy, the sense of feeling affected just returns when you sober up. It doesn't help that the culture in some workplaces actively deters any need for extra support, deeming it a sign of weakness. But as anyone who has gone through counselling will attest, reaching out for help to talk over your feelings requires an immense amount of courage.

In many of the helping professions, like counselling, we are obliged to have ongoing supervision through counselling to help us manage our feelings about what we are witness to. And yet, supervision still isn't a mandatory part of the job in other fields, like emergency services work. If it were, perhaps more of our heroic helpers would feel comfortable accepting help for themselves so they can keep helping us.

* Olwen Anderson is a naturopath and counsellor and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News. She can be contacted at www.olwenanderson.com.au

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  ambos firies living naturally with olwen anderson mental health police ses

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Dragon counts down for iconic tour

Dragon counts down for iconic tour

How a television show ignited the career of a legendary band

Tweed star sets sights on Hockeyroos

Savannah Fitzpatrick representing the Australian Jillaroos against Spain at the under-21 Hockey World Cup in Santiago, Chile in 2016.

"Making my way into the top 16 is my goal for the next two years”

Truckie suing for $700k over Bruce Highway sign fail

A Gold Coast truckie is suing the State Government for more than $700,000 for allegedly failing to update a road-hazard billboard that would have prevented an accident. Picture: Sam Wundke.

Truck rolled down an embankment when he swerved to avoid traffic

Much ado about the fun in Tyalgum

Tyalgum's Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company prepare for Much Ado About Nothing.

"It's one of our big highlights for the year”

Local Partners

Ian puts fresh lick of paint over Tweed's iconic mural

There's plenty to see at the mural on the wall of Twin Towns.

Dining Out: Eat Sushi Tweed Heads proving very popular

SERVING UP A STORM: Tzyy Luen Teo, from the Eat Sushi at Tweed City team, with some of its dishes.

Team say "you've just gotta try” this sushi

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

AN Aussie filmmaker prompted outrage when he likened the Southern Cross to the Swastika. He says the comparison is spot-on

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Folk singer adds fun to bus tour

Irish folk singer Aine Tyrrell at home in her bus

"It's a great way of touring”

Gig guide: Epic Tweed battle kicks off weekend of music

Cabarita drummer Marlon McDonald and from left: Claudia Cason, Jennifer Unwin, Keiah Smith and Cindy Jensen gather at Jack Evans Boat Harbour to plan a big 2017 battle of the Bands.

Returning to battle

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

FANTASTIC VIEW AND POTENTIAL

1 Fingal Road, Fingal Head 2487

House 3 3 3 $590,000 ...

With an enviable address, river views and a house for essentially land value, this is a terrific opportunity for someone looking for a project (maybe it's a...

High Income Earning Property with Development Potential (STCA)

26 Margaret Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 7 4 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 1:00 - 1:30PM Sure to attract the attention of a range of buyers, this duplex pair rest on a flat, 632m2 block close...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full transformation and offers great value for money. An open plan...

It&#39;s all about the Wharf!

263/129 Laver Drive, Robina 4226

Unit 2 2 2 $439,000

This beautiful apartment in the heart of the Robina CBD has it all, including stunning north east views across Lake Lido with the Gold Coast skyline in the...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $780,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH MAY 1:00 - 1:30PM Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a...

Owner Says Sell - Solid Income Earning Duplex Pair on one Title

7 Birnam Avenue, Banora Point 2486

House 7 4 4 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 10:00 - 10:30AM On a 768m2 block in a popular Banora Point location, this is the perfect opportunity to purchase...

Renovated Apartment Directly Opposite Kirra Beach and the Surf Club

10/22 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 $385,000 ...

On the third level of the highly sought 'Kirra Gardens' complex this renovated apartment is priced to sell. Just metres from the sand, stroll across the road to...

Tranquil Over 55&#39;s Living

24/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 2 1 $340,000 ...

Located in a private over 55's enclave surrounded by serene manicured gardens, this immaculately presented villa is ready for the new owners to move in and enjoy a...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 3:00 - 3:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

Ideally Positioned in an Ultra-convenient Location Opposite the Tweed River

7/4 Frances Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 2 1 $449,000

Spacious living with combined lounge and dining areas. Functional kitchen with ample cupboard and benchspace. Light filled interiors with plenty of scope to...

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ocean views from Terranora

17 Sunnycrest Dr, Terranora

Check out this week's feature property.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!