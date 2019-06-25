Menu
The $250 transport card was a pre-election commitment.
When Tweed pensioners will receive their $250 travel card

Rick Koenig
by
25th Jun 2019 11:25 AM
TWEED pensioners will receive their $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card from January of next year.

The card was an election promise by Tweed MP Geoff Provest for eligible seniors who reside in NSW and was in the most recent budget.

The $250 card can be used for fuel and taxis from participating providers in rural and regional NSW, along with pre-booked TrainLink services.

"As per our commitment, eligible seniors are those who reside in regional NSW, and are either aged pensioners or Commonwealth Senior Health Card holders, can take advantage of the Regional Seniors Transport Card from 1 January 2020,” Mr Provest said.

"We will be working with petrol station providers and taxi service operations in our area to encourage their participation in the program.

"This is key as I want to make sure there is as much coverage as possible - because the more providers, the better service for our seniors.”

Mr Provest said more details about the roll-out would be made available later in the year.

