When Tweed’s new Aldi store will open next week

A new Aldi is opening at Tweed Mall next Wednesday.

THE WAIT is almost over for Tweed shoppers who have been keenly anticipating the opening of the region's newest Aldi.

From 8.30am on Wednesday, the newest supermarket at the Tweed Mall will be welcoming shoppers eager to try the major international brand.

The supermarket chain is promising fresh produce and high quality products.

ALDI's range of liquor will also be available at ALDI Tweed Mall, including a selection of award-winning Australian and international wines, beers and spirits.

Managing Director at Aldi Australia, Joanne Brown said she was excited about the opening of Aldi's newest store in the country.

"We offer a supermarket experience that is like no other in Australia, and it's our differences that allow us to bring unbeatable value to our customers every day," she said.

"We're excited to be opening our new store in Tweed Mall and look forward to showing local residents the difference ALDI can make to their wallets and lifestyles."

The new Aldi will have many features including redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers and LED lighting.

"While we're delighted to be introducing these innovations, we want our customers to know they won't lead to higher prices," Ms Brown said.

A team of up to 20 full-time and part-time staff will be employed.

Opening hours will be 8:30am-8pm Monday to Friday, with extended hours until 9pm Thursday.

Weekend hours will be 8am-8pm Saturday and 9am-7pm Sunday.

For more information on ALDI Australia, please visit www.aldi.com.au