Where animals will go when pound closes

IMPOUNDED animals in the Tweed will be temporarily housed in a former boarding kennel on property owned by a quarry operator by the end of the year.

Tweed Shire Council has assured standards of care will not change under the new arrangements.

The council will soon bulldoze the current pound at Stotts Creek to make way for a tip expansion.

An upgraded $1.5 million pound at 751 Eviron Rd, Eviron will open its doors in about 18 to 24 months.

It's expected the temporary pound at 36 Pollards Rd, Dulguigan, which will be jointly run by Friends of the Pound and the council, will be operational by the end of the year.

The council will lease part of a property at Dulguigan owned by private landowner Hy-Tec Industries to temporarily house impounded animals.

The council has promised the facility will be staffed seven days a week "to continue the high standard of animal care" and to "rehome any animals that cannot be accommodated".

Some animal welfare advocates in the Tweed, including Friends of the Pound founder Susie Hearder, previously aired concerns the "kill rate" of impounded animals would increase while the shire's without a purpose-built pound.

But current president of Friends of the Pound, Sonia Tritcher, has dismissed those concerns and said no more animals will be euthanised.

The council said in a statement negotiations had been finalised with private landowner Hy-Tec Industries to lease part of its Dulguigan property.

It contains the remaining building and exercise yards of the former Home for the Paws animal boarding business, which closed in 2016.

The council's director of planning and regulation Vince Connell said the decision to relocate the pound was not taken lightly.

"We're taking all steps and efforts to ensure that we maintain our current high standard of service and care of our impounded animals, throughout both the temporary arrangements and development of a modern pound and rehoming centre at Eviron," he said.

"We are improving the Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre so we reduce the amount of the community's waste being sent to landfill and recover more right here in the Tweed.

In 2017-18, 71 dogs (17.3 per cent) and 60 cats (20.61 per cent) were euthanised at Tweed Shire Council Pound - an “average level” when compared to other NSW councils. Picture: Geoff McLachlan

"This will help to limit the impact on ratepayers from the recent, well-publicised increases to the cost of processing recyclables being experienced globally, as well as the introduction of a

new waste levy in Queensland this July."

The council expects the development application for the temporary pound will be lodged by mid to late August and then advertised for public comment.

A Change.org petition titled "Stop the closure of the Tweed Shire Pound until the New One is built" had attracted at least 410 signatures by late May, but seems to have disappeared.

In 2017-18, 71 dogs (17.3 per cent) and 60 cats (20.61 per cent) were euthanised at the pound.

Council data shows 42 dogs were classed "unsuitable" for rehoming for reasons including aggression, severe injury or an inability to handle the animal, while 25 cats were also considered unsuitable.