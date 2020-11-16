Menu
UNDER CONTROL – Meerschaum Vale Rural Fire Service brigade was called to a bush fire on the Tuckean Swamp on Saturday November 16, 2020. Photo: Meerschaum Vale RFS
News

Where is all that smoke coming from?

Alison Paterson
16th Nov 2020 9:30 AM
AFTER a scorching weekend, firefighters are patrolling several fires in anticipation of today's hot and windy weather as a smoke haze drifts over the region.

With another hot, dry day of very high fire danger, Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews are already out and about ensuring fires on the Northern Rivers remain contained.

"The smoke haze over Lismore is coming from the bushfire at Brickella Rd, Woodburn," he said.

"This fire of around 6ha which was started by a lightening strike last week is currently under control."

Insp Ainsworth said fire crews are also on hand at a larger fire of around 340ha at Toonumbar Forest Dr, Roseberry Creek, north of Kyogle between Wiangaree and Rukenvale.

"Crews are patrolling this fire on private land," he said.

"This fire is under control."

A bushfire at Justelius Rd, Meerschaum Vale, which has burned nearly 100ha was also being monitored.

Insp Ainsworth reminded residents that today, Monday November 16, all fire permits have been suspended.

"Our crews will be doing routine patrolling because today is not today to be using fire on the landscape," he said.

"If you see smoke or a fire without a fire truck in attendance, please call triple-0."

Lismore Northern Star

