Hollywood star Russell Crowe stopped off at Australia Zoo this week. Photo: Russell Crowe
Offbeat

Where is he now? Russell Crowe spotted on Coast

Ashley Carter
21st Feb 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 2:51 PM
HOLLYWOOD star Russell Crowe has been spotted at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, where he donated almost $80,000 for a ward to treat koalas with chlamydia.

Crowe posted a cryptic photo to his 856,000 Instagram followers yesterday saying "Where am I now?" in front of the wildlife hospital plaque that gained international attention when it was installed.

Where am I now ?

The John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward was named after the British comedian as a quirky comeback from Crowe.

In 2018, Oliver bought a number of items from Crowe's "divorce auction", including putting $7000 down to own the jockstrap the actor wore in the film Cinderella Man.

The item was put on display at the last remaining Blockbuster in Anchorage, Alaska.

British comedian John Oliver.
Oliver had bought the items to support the struggling movie rental chain, which Crowe commended with his return "gesture".

The Gladiator star tweeted he was inspired by Oliver's move and wanted to honour his "genuine love for Australians and Australia" by helping treat koalas with chlamydia.

Chlamydia has had a significant impact on Queensland's koala population, causing blindness and infertility, and affecting the vast majority of koalas in some areas.

In a video shared by Crowe, Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin thanked Oliver for his "amazing donation" to help koalas.

The Daily understands Crowe visited the ward yesterday but his current whereabouts on the Sunshine Coast remains a mystery.

