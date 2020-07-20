Where it’s cheaper to buy than rent in our region

GOOD VALUE: Some suburbs on the Northern Rivers off better value to in which to own in than to rent.

SAVVY buyers are swooping in on areas across the Northern Rivers where it’s cheaper to take out a mortgage than pay rent.

And the savings can be substantial.

According to recent data from realestate.com.au, the median house prices in the Lismore region is $330,000, while the median rent is around $400 a week.

However, depending on which lender you go with, taking out a mortgage of $270,000 will cost around $1210 a month in repayments – giving you almost $400 or one week’s rent in savings.

The amount of deposit you have is a factor and many lenders will want a 20 per cent deposit, although some will accept as low as 5 per cent.

Plus there are additional housing costs including stamp duty (if applicable) transfer duties, municipal rates and maintenance costs to factor in.

Agent Patrick Higgins said aspiring homeowners should think about purchasing a property, even if it’s not the perfect home for them right now.

“If people can get out of the renting cycle and into the property market as a younger age, it will be a lot easier than if they decide to do this later in life,” he said.

“Always research your borrowing capacity and the areas you want to live in before you go home shopping as this will put you in a better bargaining position.”

According to ME general manager, Home Lending, Andrew Bartolo, rural areas are being targeted.

“We’ve seen plenty of first-time buyers purchasing in rural and regional areas outside the big cities in recent months,” he said.

“(While) we don’t see big differences in financial literacy between rural and urban customers, we do see big property price differences.

“Buying outside a big city could lower your deposit hurdle and help you get onto the property ladder quicker.”

Mr Bartolo advised potential buyers “consider getting expert advice first.”

Where can save money buying not renting*

Area: Median House Price / Median Weekly Rent

Alstonville: $367,750 / $350

Bilambil Heights: $590,000 / $593

Casino: $298,000 / $330

Coraki: $342,000 / $350

East Lismore: $397,000 / $390

Goonellabah: $412,000 / $400

Kyogle: $282,000 / $320

Lismore: $330,000 / $400

South Lismore: $325,000 / $360