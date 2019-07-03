Where roadworks are happening in the Tweed

There are several roadworks happening in the Tweed this week.

A NUMBER of roads are being worked on in the Tweed this week, with the Tweed Shire Council urging motorists to plan ahead for possible delays.

Night works began at Boyd Street in Tweed Heads on Sunday and will continue until tomorrow.

The council is advising motorists to avoid the road between 7pm and 5am, with the road open during the day under changed traffic conditions.

The NSW Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) are also doing night works on the Southbound Pacific Motorway off-ramp at Tweed Valley Way in Chinderah.

A U-turn detour further south will bring drivers back to the Tweed Valley Way exit northbound.

Heavy vehicles will need to use the Clothiers Creek Rd interchange.

The RMS is also widening the shoulder of the highway near the Tweed Valley Way interchange to install a wire rope median - motorists are urged to drive with caution.

There may also be short delays on several sections of Terranora Rd as roadworks there near completion.

For more details visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/RoadWorks.