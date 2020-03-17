Menu
Local MP Geoff Provest today announced the State Government would deliver millions into the Tweed to protect its future against COVID-19. Picture: Supplied.
News

Where the $500m virus package will be spent on the Tweed

Jodie Callcott
17th Mar 2020 5:08 PM | Updated: 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUSINESS owners, tradies and health workers are the focus of a State Government stimulus package.

Local MP Geoff Provest today announced the State Government would deliver millions into the Tweed to protect its future against COVID-19.

Mr Provest said The Tweed Hospital would share in $500 million to strengthen its response to coronavirus.

"This will include increased intensive care capacity, more testing and additional equipment like ventilators and establishing acute respiratory clinics," Mr Provest said.

Mr Provest said a further $500 million would keep schools, social housing and buses

safer by hiring extra cleaners and accelerate maintenance.

"There is also help for small business with breaks on payroll taxes and the temporary

abolition of a raft of fees that small businesses normally pay.

"This is particularly important for Tweed cafes, pubs clubs and restaurants who are

obviously facing drastic drops in customer numbers at present.

"It is also important we cut fees for tradies, because they too are facing a difficult

immediate future."

coronoavirus geoff provest stimulus package twdnews twdpolitics
