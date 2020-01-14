Where the rain will fall on the Tweed this week

Layla (left) and Laura Sterndale-Smith from Sydney enjoying the rain while on holiday at Point Danger.

THOSE on the Tweed who are desperate for rain may have some relief according to a Bureau of Meteorology forecaster.

Meteorologist Jordan Notara said onshore winds across the Northern Rivers would bring a chance of moderate rain.

“There will be onshore winds across the Northern Rivers on Wednesday, bringing a chance of moderate totals of rain,” Mr Notara said.

“There’s a potential for thunderstorms to isolated areas.

“We haven’t seen a great deal of rain on the Tweed, but a trough offshore will track over the coastline which will result in showers.”

Tweed Heads had 10ml of rain on Sunday but only 6ml fell over Clarrie Hall Dam, leaving no room for celebration.

Mr Notara said the next few days would also bring rain, but it was unlikely it would fall near the catchment.

“Most of the state will see unstable weather patterns bringing showers and potential storms but it’s looking more likely to be over higher parts of the Northern Rivers,” he said.

Tweed Shire Council manager water and wastewater Anthony Burnham said a downpour of rain in the catchment provided some relief last year, but it was short-lived.

“While we did receive 59mm in the catchment on Christmas Eve which allowed us to stop releasing water from the dam for three days, we are again releasing water every day to meet demand and the dam level is continuing to fall,” Mr Burnham said.

Bureau of Meteorology figures shows the Tweed has had 11ml of rain since January 1 which is 2.4ml more than this time last year.

Murwillumbah had 11ml of rain on Sunday, totalling 12.2ml for the year, which is an increase of 9.8ml from this time last year.