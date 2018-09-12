Where to buy the cheapest fuel in the Tweed right now

FUEL prices across regional New South Wales skyrocketed this week with most retailers hiking prices by around 30 cents per litre.

According to NSW Fuel check today, Liberty Fuel in Murwillumbah is the cheapest place to buy fuel in the Tweed with the price of Unleaded 91 selling for 152.9 cents per litre.

But it's not good news for those living on the Tweed Coast, with motorists forced to cough up an extra 11 cents per litre with BP Hastings Point pricing their fuel at 163.9 cents, the highest in the entire Tweed region.

Just down the road, Shell was advertised at 162.9 cents.

For those living in the Tweed Heads area, United Petroleum and Caltex Woolworths both have the lowest prices at 157.9 cents, while Coles Express and Caltex Tweed are the most expensive at 162.9 cents.

HIGH PRICES: Coles Express in Tweed Heads. Rick Koenig

For Kingscliff residents, prices are steep coming at a costly 160.9 cents per litre at Freedom Fuels and Shell Chinderah.

But prices in the Tweed seem reasonably cheap when compared with Queensland, where Brisbane just reached a four-year-high with an average of 163 cents per litre, while some retailers on the Gold Coast such Puma in Currumbin are selling for as high as 169 cents.

In NSW, the highest price came from White Cliffs, which has its only servo selling fuel for a whopping 189.9 cents per litre.

NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said high-fuel prices across the Tweed weren't going away anytime soon.

"The prices are unfortunately pretty high but they're high everywhere, the challenge we're facing everywhere is it's a global issue pushing these prices up, oil prices are at a four-year high and we expect those prices to go up,” he said.

"The factors causing these prices to go up are the dollar has fallen quite considerably, its fallen 10 cents against the greenback, while there is tension in the middle east and Americans are talking about further sanctions against Russia and Iran.

"Saudi Arabia is the second biggest oil producer and it's at war with its neighbour, so in Australia for the short term it's not looking too good.”

Mr Khoury said residents could use the NRMA fuel app to check real-time fuel prices.

"Now more than ever we want people to be smart when they fill up and use our app which will provide some relief,” he said.