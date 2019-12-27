Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Tweed

TWEED HEADS

Tweed Heads Bowls Club

FREE entry to Mirrorball Express – a heavily 80s influenced dance act with plenty of dance favourites from various decades.

It’s retro heaven! This New Year’s Eve join us for a retro reboot featuring a night of dance floor fillers and loads of nostalgia.

Where scrunchies, fluro, bad hair and leg warmers ruled the world. Grab the gang and relive the 80s in a revived and reimagined show crammed and jammed with wonderful music and special memories.

WHEN: 7pm – 12.30am

WHERE: Tweed Heads Bowls Club, Florence St, Tweed Heads

COST: Free

Twin Towns

THE club has scheduled a massive evening of entertainment, launched by Abby Skye Band at The Stage from 6 – 10pm (QLD time).

Famous for her powerhouse vocals, Abby plays as hard as she sings and often breaks a string or two on her guitar during her performances.

Head to the Showroom on Level 5 for Fat Albert from 8.30pm – 12.30am (QLD time).

Whether you like to mosh and sweat, dance and groove, or just sit and soak up the vibe, Fat Albert will have you enthralled all the way into 2020.

From 10.30pm – 2.30am (QLD time), popular cover band, The Frocks, rock in the New Year at The Stage.

From the glittering disco hits of the 70s, to bopping 80s pop, to the breakdancing beats of the 90s and rocking radio hits of today, The Frocks deliver Top 40 party music like no other band in Australia.

Club Banora

Live entertainment inside the Club. Club Banora on Leisure Dr, Banora Point, has an action-packed afternoon and evening of family fun for the kids on New Year’s Eve.

The fun kicks off at the Kids Zone in the outdoor playground from 4 – 8pm (NSW time).

Enjoy a drink outdoors while the face-painter and balloon artist keep the kids entertained.

The Oasis Pools New Year’s Eve Party starts at 5.30pm (NSW time) with waterslides, a barbecue, live music, plus hours of fun for the kids under the stars.

Admission to the Pool Party is $8, or $30 for a family of four. Kids under 2 are free.

Indoors at Club Banora, you can ring in the New Year with classic rock n’ roll with Ear Candy from 4pm (NSW time) in the Banora Lounge, followed by The Retronomes.

Seagulls Club

ENJOY a New Year’s Eve line up of Jet Club Effect and Round Mountain Girls, free at the Seagulls Club.

WHEN: 7pm – 1am

WHERE: Seagulls Club, Gollan Dr, Tweed Heads West

COST: Free

South Tweed Sports Club

RHYTHM Ratz will get you off your seats with their extensive song list of great classic rock n’ roll, rockabilly, originals and rockabilly covers of pop tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s done in their own style. With three lead singers, this versatile trio are great to listen and dance to while bringing in the New Year.

WHEN: From 8pm

WHERE: Skylines Lounge, 4 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South

COST: $10

South Tweed Sports Club

CELEBRATE the New Year and reflect on 2019 over a buffet in the restaurant overlooking the beautiful Tweed River.

Free Mumm Grand Champagne or Great Northern Super Crisp on arrival.

For bookings, or to view the menu, visit southtweedsports.com.au/new-years-eve-2020/

WHEN: From 6pm

WHERE: 4 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South

COST: $30 and $35 for non-members

Nineteen21 Restaurant

ENJOY a glass of sparkling wine on arrival and live music by Willy James. Tasting plate to start with crisp vegetable pakoras, grilled lemon chicken panzanella, oysters kilpatrick.

Then main course a choice of reef and beef rib fillet, grilled prawns, béarnaise sauce served with chips and salad, a Thai-style chargrilled half chicken served with coconut rice, green papaya salad and a spicy dipping sauce, grilled barramundi served with warm potato salad, fresh asparagus and beurre blanc aubergine or roast vegetable cannelloni on white bean, celeriac mash with green peas and wilted kale.

Dessert is a duo of chocolate opera cake and lemon meringue terrine served with fresh cream. Limited seats, for bookings, visit thbc.com.au/nineteen21 or phone (07) 5536 3800.

WHEN: December 31

WHERE: nineteen21 Restaurant, Tweed Heads Bowls Club, cnr Wharf and Florence streets, Tweed Heads

COST: $75 for members and $85 for guests

TERRANORA

The Pavilions Hotel

HULA on over to The Pavilions Hotel this New Year’s Eve. Wear your floral shirts and hula skirts and we’ll provide the leis. Celebrate New Year’s Eve the happy Hawaiian way. A fun night for all ages, children, families, singles and party goers.

Full menu available from 5.30pm, plus Hawaiian themed classics.

Themed Drink Specials over the Bar. Prizes – random giveaways throughout the night for the best dressed kids, adults and staff. Hawaiian TV playing on the Plasmas, Hawaiian and NYE playlist.

Booking a table is highly recommended to avoid disappointment, phone (07) 5633 5833.

WHEN: 5.30pm – 12.30am

WHERE: The Pavilions Hotel, 2-14 Henry Lawson Dr, Terranora

COST: Free

CHINDERAH

Chinderah Tavern

Start 2020 right by partying all night! Our free-to-enter New Year’s Eve party is going to be huge, as we ring in round two of the roaring ‘20s by the Tweed River.

The Chindy will be dressed up in black and gold, and it’ll be legendary if you do the same! If you need any more convincing, there’ll be awesome prizes for best dressed.

Start celebrating nice and early with your favourite eats and brews available to purchase, and keep the night going strong with Viper Room playing from 9pm.

Book your table by phoning (02) 6674 1137.

WHEN: 5pm – 1.30am

WHERE: Chinderah Tavern, 156 Chinderah Bay Dr

COST: Free

Viper Room

VIPER Room is back at the Chindera Tavern. Live and loud for a New Year’s Eve Party, this time with three mega additions.

Gold Coast rock queen Amy Young teams up on the lead vocals with rocker Spencer Jones, finalist in team Kelly Rowland on ‘The Voice’.

Brisbane brings us BASS and even more great vocals with multi-instrumentalist – Ross ‘BOOM’ Duckworth keeping the rhythm tight and punchy with Kent Pobar on drums and with Tony Lopez bending the strings on his pink elektrik ukulele. Jump on board and rock with us into 2020.

Viper Room this New Year’s Eve – the Gold Coast’s pacesetters of rock!

WHEN: 9pm – 12.30am

WHERE: Chinderah Tavern, 156 Chinderah Bay Dr

COST: Contact Chinderah Tavern

KINGSCLIFF

Kingscliff Beach Hotel

2020 is cool and all, but we’re ready to party like it’s 1989!

This New Year’s Eve, Never Ending 80s will be bringing the heat to the Kingy for a night to remember, and a night like no other.

Let’s face it, there’s no other decade like the 80s. It was the era of big hair, big hits and big fun.

Never Ending 80s will take you back with a night packed full of the biggest hits by the biggest artists ever.

The decade that was the 80s was awesome, and with that awesome decade came the best soundtrack.

Now, The Never Ending 80s band are bringing that soundtrack to the stage as they carve their way through the music of Prince, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, INXS, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, as well as so many other giants.

You’ll be dancing and singing along to all of your favourite 80s tunes.

For tickets, visit kingscliffbeachhotel.oztix.com.au.

WHEN: From 6pm

WHERE: Kingscliff Beach Hotel, 102 Marine Parade

COST: $45.85

Brothers Cafe, Restaurant and Bar

JOIN us for our 1920s New Year’s Eve Party. There will be gourmet food, live music and best dressed prizes.

We are going to turn back the clocks and ring in 2020 like its 1920.

The 20s brought us shorter hair, shorter (flapper) dresses, gangsters and prohibition.

Come dressed as your favourite 20s gangster, or dust off your feather boa and flapper dress and get ready for a night you won’t forget.

The night will have live music, a delicious gourmet menu and complimentary bubbles on arrival.

WHEN: From 6pm

WHERE: Brothers Cafe, Restaurant and Bar, 36 Marine Pde, Kingscliff

COST: $65

CABARITA BEACH

Halcyon House

RING in the new decade at Halcyon House this New Year’s Eve.

Enjoy arrival canapes and a welcome glass of Louis Roederer poolside with live music before indulging in a celebratory three course dinner designed by Executive Chef Jason Barratt at our award-winning Paper Daisy restaurant.

Dessert will be served alfresco, while you enjoy a special live performance before hitting the dance floor with renowned DJ Damien Hesse playing till late.

There is no better way to welcome 2020 than at Halcyon House. Bookings essential, phone (02) 6676 1444.

WHEN: From 6pm

WHERE: Halcyon House is located at 21 Cypress Crescent, Cabarita Beach

COST: $290

POTTSVILLE

Pottsville Beach Sport’s Club

WELCOME the new year with a Chinese banquet. The banquet includes, Asian green salad, sweet and sour coleslaw, penne pasta salad, prawns, mussels, curried prawns, Mongolian beef, roasted duck, stir fried vegetables with ginger and garlic, chicken and corn soup, spring rolls, curry puff, roast vegetables, roast meat and fried rice. Bookings essential, phone (02) 6676 1077.

WHEN: 5.30pm

WHERE: Pottsville Beach Sports Club, 30 Coast Rd, Pottsville

COST: $29, $31 for non-members, children under 12, $9.90

CRABBES CREEK

Crabbes Creek Community Hall

HEAD to Crabbes Creek Hall for one of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties on the Tweed Coast.

A great family-friendly night out with a jumping castle, rides, children’s entertainment, arts and crafts, funky tunes and a massive fireworks show at 9pm. Food trucks available. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/crabbes-creek-new-year-eve-carnival-tickets-67847568905

WHEN: 6pm – midnight

WHERE: Crabbes Creek Community Hall, 29 Crabbes Creek Rd

COST: From $6.36

COOLANGATTA

Greenmount Beach Surf Club

WELCOME in the New Year Seventies style! Dig out your best 70s glad rags as we’ll have prizes for the best costumes. You’ll be boogying away to live music from Living in the 70s all night.

WHEN: 9pm – 1am (QLD time)

WHERE: Cnr Hill St and marine Pde, Coolangatta

COST: $5

Coolangatta Beach fireworks

THE night sky will light up over Coolangatta on for the annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks.

There will be a display at 9pm (QLD time) for families, with a finale display at midnight (QLD time).

WHEN: 9pm and midnight, (QLD time)

WHERE: Coolangatta Beach

COST: Free

Baskk at Kirra Point

AUSTRALIA’S hottest new artist Jade Holland is appearing live at Baskk at Kirra Point for a special New Year’s Eve celebration.

NYE Early dinner service from 5-8.30pm.

Jade Holland will be live from 8.30pm. Tickets include the live performance, Chandon on arrival and a five-course share menu.

WHEN: 8.30pm – 1am (QLD time)

WHERE: Shop 2, Beach House Plaza 52-58 Marine Pde, Coolangatta

COST: $99

Coolangatta Sands Hotel

CELEBRATE the new year 1920s style at Coolangatta Sands Hotel.

Roaring 20s dress up party, Thump playing live in the Lounge from 9pm and Ghostboy DJ will be in the public bar from 10pm.

WHEN: 9pm – 2am

WHERE: 3 Griffith St, Coolangatta

COST: Free

Komune Resort

POOL Party plus VIP penthouse party at Komune.

You could spend your New Year’s in a stinking hot field, sweating in a mosh with an hour long wait for $15 luke warm bevvies …

OR you could spend it sipping ice cold beers, floating in the Komune pool, listening to bangers and watching the fireworks across the Goldy.

The choice is yours my friend. Choose wisely.

Tunes supplied by, VICES, MCGILL, NEDD and SHEARER

WHEN: 6pm – 2am

WHERE: Komune Resort and Beach Club, 144-146 Marine Pde, Coolangatta

COST: $15 for pre-purchase tickets, $20 on the door