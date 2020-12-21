Where to get a COVID test in Qld

El Paso Striken With Serious Surge Of Coronavirus Cases

El Paso Striken With Serious Surge Of Coronavirus Cases

In reaction to a cluster of COVID-19 infections in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney, the Queensland government has announced new restrictions.

The new measures include:

- Anyone entering Queensland from parts of NSW and greater Sydney has been asked to get tested for COVID-19 on arrival and self-quarantine until results come back negative

- From 1am Sunday anyone entering the state from New South Wales must fill in a border pass declaration

- Police have also begun randomly checking cars that cross the state border

- People travelling from the Northern Beaches region must apply for an exemption to enter Queensland, and will also need to complete 14 days of hotel quarantine.

With a pre-Christmas surge of travellers expected across the Queensland-New South Wales and through Brisbane and Gold Coast Airports over the next few days this is where you can get a Coronavirus test:

GOLD COAST

QML Tweed Heads Bowling Club

Pathology service: QML Pathology

Address: Cnr Wharf & FlorenceStreet, Tweed Heads, 2485

How to find us: Drive Through

Opening Hours: 07:30-13:00 M-F (exc Pub. Hols)

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: Yes

Notes: Patients must present with a valid request form from GP and/or email CV19.TweedHeads@qml.com.au

Burleigh Cove Respiratory Clinic

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: Shop 13/109 West Burleigh Rd, Burleigh Waters, 4220

Phone: 0410 831 919

Opening Hours: 08:00-12:00 M-F (Excl. pub hols)

Booking needed: Yes

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Notes: Book appointment by phone or online.

Additional information: Testing ONLY for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. If you require a test for other reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.

Link: https://www.hotdoc.com.au/medical-centres/burleigh-waters-QLD-Shop13/109

Robina Hospital

Pathology service: Pathology Queensland

Address: Campus Cres, Robina, 4226

How to find us: Level 2 in the Robina Health Precinct Building (opposite Robina Hospital)

Opening Hours: 09:00-21:00 7 Days (Excl. pub hols)

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Additional information: If you require a test for reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.

Robina dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: Shop 9, 100 Cheltenham Dr, Robina, 4226

How to find us: Robina Parkway

Phone: -

Opening Hours: 07:00-15:00 M-F, 08:00-11:00 Sat

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Mermaid Waters dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: Shop C31, Markeri St, Mermaid Waters, 4218

How to find us: Q Super Centre

Phone: -

Opening Hours: 06:30-17:00 M-F, 07:00-12:00 Sat

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

COVID-19 / Viral Drive-In Swab Collection Service

Pathology service: 4Cyte pathology

Address: 115 Mudgeeraba Road, Worongary, Mudgeeraba, 4213

How to find us: Drive Through

Phone: 0403 237 704

Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F (Excl. pub hols)

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: Yes

Notes: Wait in the car and call us. Patients must present with a valid request form from GP and/ or email covid19@4Cyte.com.au

Albert Waterways Community Centre

Pathology service: QML Pathology

Address: Corner Hooker and Sunshine Boulevards, Mermaid Waters, 4218

How to find us: Opposite Pacific Fair Shopping Centre

Opening Hours: 09:00-16:30 7 Days

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Additional information: If you require a test for reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.

Kalwun Nerang GP Respiratory Clinic

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: 14a Nerang St, Nerang, 4211

Phone: 0455 026 553

Opening Hours: 08:30-16:00 M-F (Closed from 23 Dec - Jan 5)

Booking needed: Yes

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Notes: This clinic is for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their families and vulnerable people. Patients are to phone ahead to book an appointment.

Additional information: Testing ONLY for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. If you require a test for other reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.

Link: https://www.kalwun.com.au/health-services/our-clinics/covid-19-respiratory-clinic

Nerang dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: 5 Price St, Nerang, 4211

How to find us: Hinterland Medical Centre

Phone: -

Opening Hours: 07:30-17:00 M-F, 07:00-11:00 Sat, 08:00-11:00 Sun (see notes for Xmas closure)

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Notes: Closed from 23 December until 5 January. Reopens 6 January.

Southport dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: Ground Floor, 103 Nerang St, Southport, 4215

How to find us: Gold Coast Surgery Centre

Opening Hours: 08:30-17:00 M-F

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Gold Coast University Hospital

Pathology service: Pathology Queensland

Address: 1 Hospital Blvd, Southport, 4215

How to find us: Corner of Hollows Way and Hospital Boulevard, next to the multistorey car park.

Opening Hours: 09:00-21:00 7 Days

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Notes: Screening stations at the entrances near the main entrance, emergency department, ground floor foyer, and the level 1 outpatient clinic entrance, you will be directed to the fever clinic AFTER being seen at the screening station

Additional information: If you require a test for reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.

Parkwood dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: Basement Level, 306 Olsen Ave, Parkwood, 4212

How to find us: Parkwood Family Practice

Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F, 08:00-12:00 Sat

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: No

COVID-19 / Viral Drive-In Swab Collection Service

Pathology service: 4Cyte pathology

Address: 146 Olsen Ave, Arundel, 4214

How to find us: Drive Through. Rear carpark

Phone: 0468 942 730

Opening Hours: 09:00-17:00 M-F

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Notes: Wait in the car and call us. Patients must present with a valid request form from GP and/ or email covid19@4Cyte.com.au

Australian Outback Spectacular Car Park

Pathology service: QML Pathology

Address: Entertainment Rd, Oxenford, 4210

How to find us: Drive Through.

Opening Hours: 07:00-15:00 M-F, 08:00-12:00 Sat & Sun (Excl. pub hols)

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: Yes

Link: http://www.qml.com.au

Oxenford dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: Shop 14A, 3 Cottonwood Pl, Oxenford, 4210

How to find us: Cottonwood Plaza

Opening Hours: 07:00-17:00 M-F, 08:00-11:00 Sat

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Hope Island Respiratory Clinic

Pathology service: QML Pathology

Address: 10 Santa Barbara Road, Hope Island, 4212

Phone: 07 5563 5151

Opening Hours: 13:00-17:00 M-F, 08:00-12:00 Sat (Excl. pub hols)

Booking needed: Yes

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Notes: To Book: call 07 5565 5151 or book online.

Additional information: Testing ONLY for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. If you require a test for other reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.

Link: https://www.hotdoc.com.au/medical-centres/hope-island-QLD-4212/gold-coast-respiratory-clinic/doctors

Haan - Upper Coomera Respiratory Clinic

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: Shop 6, 21 Coomera Grand Drive, Coomera, 4209

Phone: 07 5529 7125

Opening Hours: 08:30-17:00 M, 08:30-13:00 T-F. From Jan 4 08:30-12:30, 13:30-17:00 M and 08:30-12:30 T-F

Booking needed: Yes

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Notes: No Walk Ins. For more information, visit the haanhealth website. 29/12/2020 08:30-12:30, 30/12/2020 08:30-12:30, 31/12/2020 08:30-12:30 Closed from 24/12/2020 to 29/12/2020 and from 01/01/2021 to 04/01/2020

Additional information: Testing ONLY for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. If you require a test for other reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.

Link: http://www.haanhealth.com.au/

COVID-19 / Viral Drive-In Swab Collection Service

Pathology service: 4Cyte pathology

Address: 7 Curtis Street, Pimpama, 4209

How to find us: Drive Through. Drive in Flagged area near marquee

Phone: 0401 401 610

Opening Hours: 09:00-17:00 M-F, 10:00-14:00 Sat (Excl. pub hols)

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: Yes

Notes: Wait in the car and call us. Patients must present with a valid request form from GP and/ or email covid19@4Cyte.com.au

BRISBANE

Bowen Hills COVID car collect site

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: 24 Hurworth Street, Bowen Hills, 4006

Opening Hours: 11:00-13:00 and 15:00-17:00 7 Days

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Teneriffe dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: Shop 9A, 29-83 Florence St, Teneriffe, 4006

How to find us: Teneriffe Hill Apartments

Opening Hours: 06:30-16:00 M-F

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital

Pathology service: Pathology Queensland

Address: Butterfield Street, Herston, 4029

How to find us: Parking information: Outside the Emergency and Trauma Centre.

Phone: 07 3646 8111

Opening Hours: 07:30-21:00 7 Days

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Notes: Children to go to The Prince Charles Hospital for testing. After hours present to Emergency Dept.

Additional information: If you require a test for reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.

Link: https://metronorth.health.qld.gov.au/news/fever-clinics

Paddington dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: 107 Latrobe Tce, Paddington, 4064

How to find us: Paddington Central

Opening Hours: 06:00-16:00 M-F

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Medlab Pathology COVID-19 Collection Centres

Pathology service: Medlab Pathology

Address: 280 Newmarket Rd, Wilston, QLD, 4051

How to find us: Drive Through

Phone: 07 3708 4200

Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F

GP referral needed: Yes

Queensland Children's Hospital

Pathology service: Pathology Queensland

Address: 62 Graham St, South Brisbane

How to find us: Ground Floor, Centre for Children's Health Research (opposite Queensland Children's Hospital Level 2 entrance), Raymond Terrace, South Brisbane

Phone: 07 3068 1111

Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F, 08:00-16:00 Sat 19 Dec and Sun 18 Dec

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Notes: Testing available for children up to 16 years. Parents, carers and siblings with a child can also be tested. Parents, carers and siblings may be tested at the same time as they are considered close contacts of the child.

Additional information: If you require a test for reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.

Link: https://www.childrens.health.qld.gov.au/covid-19-family-testing-clinic/

Toowong dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: 49 Sherwood Rd, Toowong, 4066

How to find us: Jemcorp House (opp Chemist Warehouse and not in Toowong Village shopping Centre)

Opening Hours: 06:30-12:00, 12:30-14:30 M-F

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Annerley Respiratory Clinic

Pathology service: QML Pathology

Address: 20 Cornwall Street, Annerley, 4103

How to find us: PACE Building, Level 3. NOTE: UQ Healthcare medical centre next door does not screen for COVID-19.

Phone: 07 3346 1170

Opening Hours: 08:00-12:00 and 13:00-17:00 M-F, CLOSED from 24th Dec (4pm) - Open (8am) 4th January 2021

Booking needed: Yes

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Notes: People who meet any of the following criteria are encouraged to book a Telehealth appointment with their regular GP instead: over 70, or over 50 and identifies as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background, or as a long term health condition, or pregnant or a parent of a child under 12 months. If telehealth is not possible for you, consider booking one of the appointment times at the respiratory clinic.

Link: https://www.hotdoc.com.au/medical-centres/annerley-QLD-4103/annerley-respiratory-clinic/doctors

PA Hospital Community Screening Clinic

Pathology service: Pathology Queensland

Address: 20 Cornwall Street, Annerley, 4103

How to find us: PACE Building, Level 3. NOTE: UQ Healthcare medical centre next door does not screen for COVID-19.

Phone: 07 3176 8855

Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F (Excl. pub hols) (Note extended hours on Friday 18 December until 20:00), Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 December 8:00 - 16:00

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: 6+ months

Notes: Booking is recommended Festive season Closed from 16:00 24 Dec Open 08:00 4 Jan 2021

Link: https://healthserviceportal.health.qld.gov.au/hdsp

Morningside dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: 595 Wynnum Rd, Morningside, 4170

Opening Hours: 06:30-16:30 M-F, 06:30-11:00 Sat

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Kedron dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: 136 Gympie Rd, Kedron, 4031

How to find us: Park 7 Day Medical Centre

Opening Hours: 07:00-18:00 M-F, 08:00-12:00 Sat, 08:00-12:00 Sun

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Clayfield dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: Shop 2, 733-735 Sandgate Rd, Clayfield, 4011

Opening Hours: 06:00-16:00 M-F, 06:00-11:00 Sat

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Taringa COVID-19 collect site

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: Taringa Central, Ground Floor, 165 Moggill Rd, 4608

Opening Hours: 06:30-14:30 M-F

GP referral needed: Yes

Annerley dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: 582 Ipswich Road, Annerley, 4103

Opening Hours: 06:30-17:00 M-F, 07:00-11:00 Sat

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 4-12 years

Notes: Provide specialised collection for the under-fours performed by collectors who have been trained in advanced paediatric care.

Everton Park dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: Shop 31, 791 Stafford Rd, Everton Park, 4053

How to find us: Everton Plaza

Opening Hours: 07:00-17:00 M-F, 06:30-11:00 Sat

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Michelton dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: 39 Blackwood Rd, Michelton, 4053

How to find us: Mitchelton collection centre

Opening Hours: 07:00-15:00 M-F, 07:00-11:00 Sat

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

The Gap dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: 1000 Waterworks Rd, The Gap, 4061

How to find us: The Gap Village Shopping Centre

Opening Hours: 06:30-16:00 M-F, 06:30-11:00 Sat

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

Nundah Village Family Practice GP respiratory clinic

Pathology service: Medlab Pathology

Address: 1270 Sandgate Road, Nundah, 4012

Phone: 07 3266 6622

Opening Hours: 8:00-17:00 M-F, 9:00-15:00 Sat (Excl. pub hols)

Booking needed: Yes

GP referral needed: No

Children tested: Yes

Notes: Book online to make an appointment.

Additional information: Testing ONLY for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. If you require a test for other reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.

Link: https://brisbanenorthphn.org.au/covid-19

Murarrie Pathology Central Laboratory

Pathology service: QML Pathology

Address: 11 Riverview Place, Metroplex on Gateway, Murrarie, 4172

How to find us: Drive through. NOTE: Vehicle height limit 2.4m

Phone: -

Opening Hours: 07:00-17:00 M-F, 08:00-12:00 Sat Sun (Excl. pub hols)

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: Yes

Notes: Same day results provided to doctor. Patient must bring a request form or email request form to CV19.Murarrie@qml.com.au

Link: http://www.qml.com.au/

Carina dedicated COVID-19 centre

Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides

Address: 805 Old Cleveland Road, Carina, 4152

How to find us: Bayside Medical Precinct

Phone: -

Opening Hours: 06:30-14:30 M-F

Booking needed: No

GP referral needed: Yes

Children tested: 5-12 years

For more testing sites go to: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/stay-informed/testing-and-fever-clinics#

