Where to get a COVID test in Qld
In reaction to a cluster of COVID-19 infections in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney, the Queensland government has announced new restrictions.
The new measures include:
- Anyone entering Queensland from parts of NSW and greater Sydney has been asked to get tested for COVID-19 on arrival and self-quarantine until results come back negative
- From 1am Sunday anyone entering the state from New South Wales must fill in a border pass declaration
- Police have also begun randomly checking cars that cross the state border
- People travelling from the Northern Beaches region must apply for an exemption to enter Queensland, and will also need to complete 14 days of hotel quarantine.
With a pre-Christmas surge of travellers expected across the Queensland-New South Wales and through Brisbane and Gold Coast Airports over the next few days this is where you can get a Coronavirus test:
GOLD COAST
QML Tweed Heads Bowling Club
Pathology service: QML Pathology
Address: Cnr Wharf & FlorenceStreet, Tweed Heads, 2485
How to find us: Drive Through
Opening Hours: 07:30-13:00 M-F (exc Pub. Hols)
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: Yes
Notes: Patients must present with a valid request form from GP and/or email CV19.TweedHeads@qml.com.au
Burleigh Cove Respiratory Clinic
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: Shop 13/109 West Burleigh Rd, Burleigh Waters, 4220
Phone: 0410 831 919
Opening Hours: 08:00-12:00 M-F (Excl. pub hols)
Booking needed: Yes
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Notes: Book appointment by phone or online.
Additional information: Testing ONLY for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. If you require a test for other reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.
Link: https://www.hotdoc.com.au/medical-centres/burleigh-waters-QLD-Shop13/109
Robina Hospital
Pathology service: Pathology Queensland
Address: Campus Cres, Robina, 4226
How to find us: Level 2 in the Robina Health Precinct Building (opposite Robina Hospital)
Opening Hours: 09:00-21:00 7 Days (Excl. pub hols)
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Additional information: If you require a test for reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.
Robina dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: Shop 9, 100 Cheltenham Dr, Robina, 4226
How to find us: Robina Parkway
Phone: -
Opening Hours: 07:00-15:00 M-F, 08:00-11:00 Sat
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Mermaid Waters dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: Shop C31, Markeri St, Mermaid Waters, 4218
How to find us: Q Super Centre
Phone: -
Opening Hours: 06:30-17:00 M-F, 07:00-12:00 Sat
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
COVID-19 / Viral Drive-In Swab Collection Service
Pathology service: 4Cyte pathology
Address: 115 Mudgeeraba Road, Worongary, Mudgeeraba, 4213
How to find us: Drive Through
Phone: 0403 237 704
Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F (Excl. pub hols)
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: Yes
Notes: Wait in the car and call us. Patients must present with a valid request form from GP and/ or email covid19@4Cyte.com.au
Albert Waterways Community Centre
Pathology service: QML Pathology
Address: Corner Hooker and Sunshine Boulevards, Mermaid Waters, 4218
How to find us: Opposite Pacific Fair Shopping Centre
Opening Hours: 09:00-16:30 7 Days
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Additional information: If you require a test for reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.
Kalwun Nerang GP Respiratory Clinic
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: 14a Nerang St, Nerang, 4211
Phone: 0455 026 553
Opening Hours: 08:30-16:00 M-F (Closed from 23 Dec - Jan 5)
Booking needed: Yes
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Notes: This clinic is for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their families and vulnerable people. Patients are to phone ahead to book an appointment.
Additional information: Testing ONLY for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. If you require a test for other reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.
Link: https://www.kalwun.com.au/health-services/our-clinics/covid-19-respiratory-clinic
Nerang dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: 5 Price St, Nerang, 4211
How to find us: Hinterland Medical Centre
Phone: -
Opening Hours: 07:30-17:00 M-F, 07:00-11:00 Sat, 08:00-11:00 Sun (see notes for Xmas closure)
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Notes: Closed from 23 December until 5 January. Reopens 6 January.
Southport dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: Ground Floor, 103 Nerang St, Southport, 4215
How to find us: Gold Coast Surgery Centre
Opening Hours: 08:30-17:00 M-F
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Gold Coast University Hospital
Pathology service: Pathology Queensland
Address: 1 Hospital Blvd, Southport, 4215
How to find us: Corner of Hollows Way and Hospital Boulevard, next to the multistorey car park.
Opening Hours: 09:00-21:00 7 Days
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Notes: Screening stations at the entrances near the main entrance, emergency department, ground floor foyer, and the level 1 outpatient clinic entrance, you will be directed to the fever clinic AFTER being seen at the screening station
Additional information: If you require a test for reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.
Parkwood dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: Basement Level, 306 Olsen Ave, Parkwood, 4212
How to find us: Parkwood Family Practice
Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F, 08:00-12:00 Sat
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: No
COVID-19 / Viral Drive-In Swab Collection Service
Pathology service: 4Cyte pathology
Address: 146 Olsen Ave, Arundel, 4214
How to find us: Drive Through. Rear carpark
Phone: 0468 942 730
Opening Hours: 09:00-17:00 M-F
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Notes: Wait in the car and call us. Patients must present with a valid request form from GP and/ or email covid19@4Cyte.com.au
Australian Outback Spectacular Car Park
Pathology service: QML Pathology
Address: Entertainment Rd, Oxenford, 4210
How to find us: Drive Through.
Opening Hours: 07:00-15:00 M-F, 08:00-12:00 Sat & Sun (Excl. pub hols)
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: Yes
Link: http://www.qml.com.au
Oxenford dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: Shop 14A, 3 Cottonwood Pl, Oxenford, 4210
How to find us: Cottonwood Plaza
Opening Hours: 07:00-17:00 M-F, 08:00-11:00 Sat
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Hope Island Respiratory Clinic
Pathology service: QML Pathology
Address: 10 Santa Barbara Road, Hope Island, 4212
Phone: 07 5563 5151
Opening Hours: 13:00-17:00 M-F, 08:00-12:00 Sat (Excl. pub hols)
Booking needed: Yes
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Notes: To Book: call 07 5565 5151 or book online.
Additional information: Testing ONLY for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. If you require a test for other reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.
Link: https://www.hotdoc.com.au/medical-centres/hope-island-QLD-4212/gold-coast-respiratory-clinic/doctors
Haan - Upper Coomera Respiratory Clinic
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: Shop 6, 21 Coomera Grand Drive, Coomera, 4209
Phone: 07 5529 7125
Opening Hours: 08:30-17:00 M, 08:30-13:00 T-F. From Jan 4 08:30-12:30, 13:30-17:00 M and 08:30-12:30 T-F
Booking needed: Yes
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Notes: No Walk Ins. For more information, visit the haanhealth website. 29/12/2020 08:30-12:30, 30/12/2020 08:30-12:30, 31/12/2020 08:30-12:30 Closed from 24/12/2020 to 29/12/2020 and from 01/01/2021 to 04/01/2020
Additional information: Testing ONLY for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. If you require a test for other reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.
Link: http://www.haanhealth.com.au/
COVID-19 / Viral Drive-In Swab Collection Service
Pathology service: 4Cyte pathology
Address: 7 Curtis Street, Pimpama, 4209
How to find us: Drive Through. Drive in Flagged area near marquee
Phone: 0401 401 610
Opening Hours: 09:00-17:00 M-F, 10:00-14:00 Sat (Excl. pub hols)
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: Yes
Notes: Wait in the car and call us. Patients must present with a valid request form from GP and/ or email covid19@4Cyte.com.au
BRISBANE
Bowen Hills COVID car collect site
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: 24 Hurworth Street, Bowen Hills, 4006
Opening Hours: 11:00-13:00 and 15:00-17:00 7 Days
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Teneriffe dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: Shop 9A, 29-83 Florence St, Teneriffe, 4006
How to find us: Teneriffe Hill Apartments
Opening Hours: 06:30-16:00 M-F
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital
Pathology service: Pathology Queensland
Address: Butterfield Street, Herston, 4029
How to find us: Parking information: Outside the Emergency and Trauma Centre.
Phone: 07 3646 8111
Opening Hours: 07:30-21:00 7 Days
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Notes: Children to go to The Prince Charles Hospital for testing. After hours present to Emergency Dept.
Additional information: If you require a test for reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.
Link: https://metronorth.health.qld.gov.au/news/fever-clinics
Paddington dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: 107 Latrobe Tce, Paddington, 4064
How to find us: Paddington Central
Opening Hours: 06:00-16:00 M-F
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Medlab Pathology COVID-19 Collection Centres
Pathology service: Medlab Pathology
Address: 280 Newmarket Rd, Wilston, QLD, 4051
How to find us: Drive Through
Phone: 07 3708 4200
Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F
GP referral needed: Yes
Queensland Children's Hospital
Pathology service: Pathology Queensland
Address: 62 Graham St, South Brisbane
How to find us: Ground Floor, Centre for Children's Health Research (opposite Queensland Children's Hospital Level 2 entrance), Raymond Terrace, South Brisbane
Phone: 07 3068 1111
Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F, 08:00-16:00 Sat 19 Dec and Sun 18 Dec
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Notes: Testing available for children up to 16 years. Parents, carers and siblings with a child can also be tested. Parents, carers and siblings may be tested at the same time as they are considered close contacts of the child.
Additional information: If you require a test for reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.
Link: https://www.childrens.health.qld.gov.au/covid-19-family-testing-clinic/
Toowong dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: 49 Sherwood Rd, Toowong, 4066
How to find us: Jemcorp House (opp Chemist Warehouse and not in Toowong Village shopping Centre)
Opening Hours: 06:30-12:00, 12:30-14:30 M-F
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Annerley Respiratory Clinic
Pathology service: QML Pathology
Address: 20 Cornwall Street, Annerley, 4103
How to find us: PACE Building, Level 3. NOTE: UQ Healthcare medical centre next door does not screen for COVID-19.
Phone: 07 3346 1170
Opening Hours: 08:00-12:00 and 13:00-17:00 M-F, CLOSED from 24th Dec (4pm) - Open (8am) 4th January 2021
Booking needed: Yes
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Notes: People who meet any of the following criteria are encouraged to book a Telehealth appointment with their regular GP instead: over 70, or over 50 and identifies as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background, or as a long term health condition, or pregnant or a parent of a child under 12 months. If telehealth is not possible for you, consider booking one of the appointment times at the respiratory clinic.
Link: https://www.hotdoc.com.au/medical-centres/annerley-QLD-4103/annerley-respiratory-clinic/doctors
PA Hospital Community Screening Clinic
Pathology service: Pathology Queensland
Address: 20 Cornwall Street, Annerley, 4103
How to find us: PACE Building, Level 3. NOTE: UQ Healthcare medical centre next door does not screen for COVID-19.
Phone: 07 3176 8855
Opening Hours: 08:00-16:00 M-F (Excl. pub hols) (Note extended hours on Friday 18 December until 20:00), Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 December 8:00 - 16:00
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: 6+ months
Notes: Booking is recommended Festive season Closed from 16:00 24 Dec Open 08:00 4 Jan 2021
Link: https://healthserviceportal.health.qld.gov.au/hdsp
Morningside dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: 595 Wynnum Rd, Morningside, 4170
Opening Hours: 06:30-16:30 M-F, 06:30-11:00 Sat
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Kedron dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: 136 Gympie Rd, Kedron, 4031
How to find us: Park 7 Day Medical Centre
Opening Hours: 07:00-18:00 M-F, 08:00-12:00 Sat, 08:00-12:00 Sun
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Clayfield dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: Shop 2, 733-735 Sandgate Rd, Clayfield, 4011
Opening Hours: 06:00-16:00 M-F, 06:00-11:00 Sat
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Taringa COVID-19 collect site
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: Taringa Central, Ground Floor, 165 Moggill Rd, 4608
Opening Hours: 06:30-14:30 M-F
GP referral needed: Yes
Annerley dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: 582 Ipswich Road, Annerley, 4103
Opening Hours: 06:30-17:00 M-F, 07:00-11:00 Sat
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 4-12 years
Notes: Provide specialised collection for the under-fours performed by collectors who have been trained in advanced paediatric care.
Everton Park dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: Shop 31, 791 Stafford Rd, Everton Park, 4053
How to find us: Everton Plaza
Opening Hours: 07:00-17:00 M-F, 06:30-11:00 Sat
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Michelton dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: 39 Blackwood Rd, Michelton, 4053
How to find us: Mitchelton collection centre
Opening Hours: 07:00-15:00 M-F, 07:00-11:00 Sat
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
The Gap dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: 1000 Waterworks Rd, The Gap, 4061
How to find us: The Gap Village Shopping Centre
Opening Hours: 06:30-16:00 M-F, 06:30-11:00 Sat
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
Nundah Village Family Practice GP respiratory clinic
Pathology service: Medlab Pathology
Address: 1270 Sandgate Road, Nundah, 4012
Phone: 07 3266 6622
Opening Hours: 8:00-17:00 M-F, 9:00-15:00 Sat (Excl. pub hols)
Booking needed: Yes
GP referral needed: No
Children tested: Yes
Notes: Book online to make an appointment.
Additional information: Testing ONLY for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19. If you require a test for other reasons such as overseas travel or work please visit your GP for a referral to a suitable clinic.
Link: https://brisbanenorthphn.org.au/covid-19
Murarrie Pathology Central Laboratory
Pathology service: QML Pathology
Address: 11 Riverview Place, Metroplex on Gateway, Murrarie, 4172
How to find us: Drive through. NOTE: Vehicle height limit 2.4m
Phone: -
Opening Hours: 07:00-17:00 M-F, 08:00-12:00 Sat Sun (Excl. pub hols)
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: Yes
Notes: Same day results provided to doctor. Patient must bring a request form or email request form to CV19.Murarrie@qml.com.au
Link: http://www.qml.com.au/
Carina dedicated COVID-19 centre
Pathology service: Sullivan Nicolaides
Address: 805 Old Cleveland Road, Carina, 4152
How to find us: Bayside Medical Precinct
Phone: -
Opening Hours: 06:30-14:30 M-F
Booking needed: No
GP referral needed: Yes
Children tested: 5-12 years
For more testing sites go to: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/stay-informed/testing-and-fever-clinics#
